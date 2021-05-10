Brian Lohan admits ‘pressure is on’ after Banner’s shock defeat to Antrim

Clare manager Brian Lohan during the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group B Round 1 match between Antrim and Clare at Corrigan Park, Belfast. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Newly-promoted Antrim ignited this year’s Allianz Hurling League with a famous victory over Clare yesterday – a shock result that immediately turned up the heat on Brian Lohan’s squad.

Clare GAA has been embroiled in a long spring of divisive off-the-field controversy and now, just 70 minutes into the long-delayed season, their flagship hurlers are already on the back foot.

“There’s a lot of pressure on now because it’s a game where you have to get results, you have to win,” admitted Lohan after yesterday’s 1-21 to 0-22 loss to Darren Gleeson’s buoyant Antrim. “And if you don’t (win) you’re under pressure, regardless of who you are or where you are.”

The Clare boss bemoaned how his players failed to match Antrim’s desire and were “cleaned out of it on the breaking ball” – but he was adamant they had not fallen prey to complacency.

“We took it seriously but, you know, we just weren’t able to respond to them. Obviously (they’re) very well tuned in, very well coached, and the players did excellently for Antrim out on the field so credit to them.”

Asked if all the recent talk about disagreements within Clare, over the Caherlohan centre of excellence among other issues, had been a factor, Lohan replied: “I don’t think so.”

Yesterday’s Corrigan Park setback will intensify the spotlight on Ennis next Sunday when Clare host a Wexford side managed by former Banner boss Davy Fitzgerald.

Antrim will travel to Kilkenny on the same day, with Gleeson declaring: “It’s a great place to go and hurl and pit yourself against the standard bearers for the last 20 years.

“That’s why we fought hard last year to get up to Division 1, to play against the standard-bearers.”