Brian Hayes the Cork hero as Rebels edge out All-Ireland champions Limerick to book Munster League final place

Mark Quinlan of Limerick is tackled by Shane Barrett of Cork during the Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling League Group 2 match at Páirc Ui Rinn in Cork. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Brian Hayes was the Cork hero as his 74th minute point eventually saw off reigning All-Ireland SHC champions Limerick in a rip-roaring Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling League clash in Páirc Uí Rinn.

Both sides may have been down a host of regulars but this was a belter of a game in what was Limerick's first outing of the season having just returned from their team holiday a few days ago.

There was nothing to separate the sides from start to finish with David Reidy and Conor Lehane top-scoring for both sides hut Hayes came up trumps in the dying seconds as Pat Ryan's Rebels made it two from two this year and set up a final with Tipperary.

Lehane kicked off the scoring with an early free and it was the Rebels that started much the brighter as they raced into a 0-4 to 0-1 lead with Brian O'Sullivan, Conor Cahalane and a placed ball from Lehane adding to their tally.

Limerick, who were hugely wasteful in the opening half with eight wides (to one from Cork), had only a Reidy free to show for their efforts before hitting 1-1 in quick succession.

The lively Shane O'Brien capitalised on a Cork mistake to fire over before a long Darragh O'Donovan delivery went all the way to the Cork net in the 15th minute, 1-2 to 0-4.

Oisin O'Reilly may have got the deftest of touches from his finger tip along the way but Patrick Collins will be hugely disappointed with the soft concession, although Cork responded in great style with the next four points from play.

Cormac Beausang, Lehane, Brian Hayes and Luke Meade all fired over before a hat-trick of points from Limerick – via Aidan O'Connor, O'Brien and a Reidy free – levelled affairs at 0-8 to 1-5.

Cork edged it from there until the break with Lehane's radar in from play as he fired over two beauties to leave them one to the good at half-time, 0-11 to 1-7.

Limerick were much better upon the resumption with Reidy firing over placed balls from a variety of angles as they opened up a three-point lead by the end of the third quarter, 1-14 to 0-14.

The Limerick scores dried up thereafter, though, as they only raised two white flags in the closing 23 minutes with Hayes popping over the winner deep into injury time.

Scorers – Cork: C Lehane 0-12 (8f, 0-1 '65), C Beuasang 0-2, B Hayes 0-2, B O'Sullivan 0-1, L Meade 0-1, C Cahalane 0-1, S Barrett 0-1. Limerick: O O'Reilly 1-1, D Reidy 0-9f, S O'Brien 0-2, A O'Connor 0-2, B Murphy 0-1, C O'Grady 0-1.

Cork: P Collins; C O'Callaghan, R Downey, S O'Donoghue; C Cormack, C Joyce, C O'Brien; T O'Connell, B O'Sullivan; C Cahalane, C Lehane, L Meade; C Beausang, B Hayes, S Barrett. Subs: S Quirke for O'Sullivan (half-time), B Roche for Meade and P Horgan for Cahalane (both 52), D Dalton for Barrett (57), C Walsh for O'Connell (62), E Downey for Quirke inj (65).

Limerick: D McCarthy; F O'Connor, R English, A Costello; M Quinlan, D Morrissey, C Barry; D O'Donovan, R Hanley; A O'Connor, D Reidy, T Morrissey; B Murphy, S O'Brien, O O'Reilly. Subs: R Duff for Hanley and M Houlihan for A O'Connor (both 53), R Connolly for Barry (57), D O'Connell for O'Reilly and J Quilty for F O'Connor (both 63).

Referee: J Mullins (Clare).