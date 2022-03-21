Brian Cody’s shrewd switches show that you can teach an old Cat new tricks

There might be life in the old Cat yet. Two stirring wins in a magnificent March suggest rumours of Kilkenny’s demise have been greatly exaggerated.

A fortnight ago there was excitable talk of a possible big league breakthrough for Dublin as Mattie Kenny’s team hosted their Leinster rivals. Kilkenny destroyed them.

Waterford, too, were unbeaten coming into their meeting with the Cats after a powerful display against Tipperary increased speculation about the possibility of their following Ballygunner on the All-Ireland glory trail.

But Liam Cahill’s side weren’t any match for Brian Cody’s side either. The Nowlan Park encounter felt like a Kilkenny-Waterford game from that bygone era when felines ruled the earth. The last time Kilkenny put two successive league performances like this together was in 2018 en route to a league title which sparked predictions that another great team was in the making by the Nore.

That didn’t happen and in recent seasons there’s been a feeling of drift about Kilkenny as Limerick, Tipperary, Waterford and Cork moved past and then away from them. But with the start of this year’s championship less than a month away, it appears the game’s most successful county might have rediscovered the winning formula.

It seems significant that Kilkenny’s four best players in this month’s victories are a quartet who few would have expected to fill such a role in the aftermath of the All-Ireland semi-final defeat by Cork. Two of them didn’t figure at all that day, one was limited to a largely ineffective substitute appearance and the other was employed in an entirely different guise.

Who’d have expected Pádraig Walsh to be such a sensation after his gamekeeper turned poacher move? The championship could yet tell a different story but, so far, Walsh’s switch from centre half-back to centre half-forward has been the tactical masterstroke of the season.

The Tullaroan man has been raining over points from play, four against both Tipp and Dublin, followed by five yesterday. Two spectacular efforts from the left wing, one midway through the first half and the other three minutes into the second, were the highlights of an outstanding performance.

He also created Kilkenny’s crucial second goal with a fine run and pass which set up the excellent Billy Ryan and underlined Walsh’s value as a player who can bring the best out of his less experienced attacking colleagues.

At this rate Walsh may well make the opposite journey to his brother Tommy who began as an All-Star-winning wing-forward before becoming an invincible wing-back.

The rejuvenation of namesake Walter is no less surprising than Pádraig’s reinvention. In the past couple of years the ‘big fella’ had become a marginal figure largely restricted to appearances off the bench. The 30-year-old’s inter-county career arrow appeared to be only pointing one way.

Yet Walsh has been sensational in his last two outings, plundering 1-3 against Dublin and bagging three points yesterday after a performance which suggested a player filled with new appetite for the game.

The wing-forward’s clash with Conor Dalton had a retro feel to it. Shouldered out over the sideline by his marker in the second minute, Walsh returned the favour with a thunderous hit in the 24th. And two minutes after the break a great catch was followed by a fine run and emphatic finish to underline how irresistible the Tullogher-Rosbercon man can still be in full flight.

Eyecatching though the Walsh contributions were, Cody may well have derived more pleasure from the performances of two young defenders introduced in an effort to firm up a rearguard horribly exposed by Cork in last year’s championship.

Lanky wing-back David Blanchfield followed his fine outing against Dublin, which included three points from play, with another impressive display.

The Bennettsbridge star’s attacking ability was obvious in a powerful run which set up a Pádraig Walsh point in the 19th minute, while a superb interception to deny Kieran Bennett a goal opportunity six minutes from time showcased his defensive nous.

Corner-back Mikey Butler was a team-mate of Blanchfield’s on the 2019 Leinster Championship-winning U-20 team. A sticky defender in the Michael Kavanagh mould, he did a superb policing job on Dessie Hutchinson.

Just how well he’d done was apparent when, during Butler’s blood substitution following a dangerous challenge which earned DJ Foran a red card, Hutchinson immediately set up that goal chance for Bennett.

Both youngsters possess considerable potential but it will be instructive to see how they go against the extremely dangerous Cork attack in next Sunday’s league semi-final. This Kilkenny side still feels to some extent like a work in progress.

Yet they have been better so far this year than many expected. Perhaps the most impressive feature of this display was the way they closed out the game after Waterford hit three points in a row to close the gap to a goal with five minutes left.

Kilkenny have become untypically susceptible to getting edged out in tight finishes of late and the momentum seemed to be with the visitors. But the home side kept their nerve to hit four of the last five scores as Pádraig Walsh providing a fitting injury-time coup de grace with a wonderful long-range point.

The one time All-Star defender’s conversion is a bold move which has paid off for Brian Cody. It’s the kind of move which suggests the Kilkenny boss realises resting on his laurels is no longer an option. This could be a make-or break-year for both manager and team.

So far so good. Maybe you really can teach an old Cat new tricks.