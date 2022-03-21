| 8°C Dublin

Brian Cody’s shrewd switches show that you can teach an old Cat new tricks

Eamonn Sweeney

Walter Walsh of Kilkenny is tackled by Conor Dalton and DJ Foran of Waterford, left, at Nowlan Park. Photo: Sportsfile Expand
Kilkenny manager Brian Cody Expand

There might be life in the old Cat yet. Two stirring wins in a magnificent March suggest rumours of Kilkenny’s demise have been greatly exaggerated.

A fortnight ago there was excitable talk of a possible big league breakthrough for Dublin as Mattie Kenny’s team hosted their Leinster rivals. Kilkenny destroyed them.

