Brian Cody takes aim at hurling's new Championship format after surviving Dublin scare

Kilkenny manager Brian Cody has criticised the fact that one of the five counties taking part in the Leinster Championship will be relegated when the same trap door doesn't exist in Munster.

Under the new rules, if a Leinster team previals in the Joe McDonagh Cup they will automatically qualify for the Leinster championship while if Kerry triumph, they will take part in a playoff with the bottom side in Munster.

It is a situation that has irked Cody and he voiced his anger after watching his side narrowly defeat Dublin by 1-24 to 3-16 in Parnell Park. "There’s no way any team in Leinster should be relegated," he told RTE Sport.

"There’s no team being relegated in Munster so why it’s supposed to happen in Leinster, I have no idea. The quality of the teams in Leinster – if anyone thinks there is a lack of quality in Leinster, they’re absolutely wrong." His sentiments were echoed by Offaly legend Michael Duignan on last night's Sunday Game.

"Offaly have the smallest panel in Leinster and they have games four weekends in-a-row. If they finish bottom, they’re relegated, whereas whoever finishes bottom of Munster get a play-off if Kerry win," he said. "There are different rules for the same competition and it’s nonsensical. This happens at Congress – these are people up there to guard against this, but continually these things happen and they don’t realise until it’s too late.

