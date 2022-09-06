Brian Cody returns to the sideline with club James Stephens

Brian Cody has wasted little time in returning to management since hanging up his boots as Kilkenny boss this summer with the 11-time All-Ireland SHC-winning manager patrolling the sidelines once again.

Cody stepped down after 24 seasons in charge of the Cats in the wake of their All-Ireland final loss to Limerick in July and the former Kilkenny supremo was quickly snapped up as a selector with his native James Stephens.

Managed by Laois native Seamus Dwyer, ‘The Village’ have struggled so far this season in the Kilkenny SHC but they will be hoping that Cody can sprinkle his star dust on them as it reaches crunch time over the coming weeks.

Cody’s youngest son Diarmuid is captain of James Stephens this season – with former Laois football boss John Sugrue also involved as a coach – while the former Kilkenny manager is sure to come up against a plethora of players he has managed at inter-county level.