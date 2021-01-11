Brian Cody matches Sean Boylan as Kilkenny ratify 23rd season as manager

Brian Cody has been ratified for a 23rd successive year as Kilkenny hurling manager.

At an online meeting of Kilkenny county board, Cody got the green light for another year in charge but will have to plan without selector DJ Carey, whose departure has been confirmed.

In terms of longevity, Cody will now match the 23 years that Sean Boylan was in charge of the Meath footballers for, from 1982 to 2005.

Cody was first appointed to succeed Kevin Fennelly as manager in late 1998 and won three All-Ireland titles in his first five years.

He has since added another eight, making him the game's most successful manager but Kilkenny have now gone five seasons without an All-Ireland title, creating some apparent ripples of unease in the county.



Cody will have James McGarry and Martin Comerford as selectors once more while Michael Comerford, who replaced Michael Dempsey last year, has once again been appointed as strength and conditioning coach. Derek Lyng and Richie Mulrooney have been appointed U-20 and minor managers respectively.

Online Editors