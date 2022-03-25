Brian Cody makes three changes to Kilkenny side for clash with Cork, while Lee Chin moves closer to Wexford return

Brian Cody has made three changes for Kilkenny as he steps up his pursuit of an incredible 11th Allianz Hurling League title in Saturday night’s semi-final joust with Cork.

Into the team come Conor Delaney at corner-back, Paddy Deegan at centre-back and Eoin Cody at wing-forward, the latter having impressed with a two-point cameo off the bench as Kilkenny sealed their last-four place with victory over Waterford last Sunday.

Missing out are Tommy Walsh, Richie Reid and Adrian Mullen; Reid is the only one of this trio listed in the subs.

Cork boss Kieran Kingston has brought back several of his first-team mainstays for Saturday night’s encounter.

All told, there are six changes from the team that started last weekend’s dead-rubber defeat to fellow last-four contenders Wexford.

Skipper Mark Coleman and perennial scorer-in-chief Patrick Horgan are both recalled, along with ‘keeper Patrick Collins, Darragh Fitzgibbon and Ger Millerick at midfield and Robbie O’Flynn in attack.

With Cork chasing their first league title since 1998, Kingston and his co-selectors have included eight of the team that started last year’s All-Ireland final loss to Limerick: Collins, Niall O’Leary, Robert Downey, Coleman, Fitzgibbon, O’Flynn, Horgan and the manager’s son, Shane Kingston.

Meanwhile, Wexford skipper Lee Chin could make his first appearance of the year after being named among the subs for Sunday’s Allianz HL Division 1 semi-final against Waterford.

New Wexford boss Darragh Egan had previously stated, back in early February, that he hoped Chin would overcome injury and be fit towards the end of the league – and his inclusion at No 18 in the Wexford match-day squad would seem to back up that prediction.

Otherwise, Egan has named a strong line-up for the visit to UPMC Nowlan Park as Wexford dare to dream of a first league title in 49 years.

Waterford manager Liam Cahill has made four changes from the team that lost to Kilkenny, a result that made negligible difference with the Deise already all-but-qualified for the last four.

Shaun O’Brien displaces Billy Nolan in goals; Conor Gleeson returns in defence as Cian Wadding loses out; while Jack Prendergast and Patrick Curran are recalled in the half-forward line, Conor Dalton (indirectly) and Pauric Mahony making way.

There is one intriguing positional switch as Austin Gleeson reverts from centre-forward to midfield for this eagerly-awaited South-East derby.

Kilkenny (NHL v Cork): E Murphy; M Butler, H Lawlor, C Delaney; M Carey, P Deegan, D Blanchfield; C Kenny, C Buckley; W Walsh, P Walsh, E Cody; B Ryan, M Keoghan, A Murphy. Subs: D Brennan, R Reid, C Browne, D Corcoran, J Maher, M Kenny, J Donnelly, J Bergin, T O’Dwyer, S Walsh, R Leahy.

Cork (NHL v Kilkenny): P Collins; N O’Leary, D O’Leary, D Cahalane; R Downey, M Coleman, C Joyce; D Fitzgibbon, G Millerick; R O’Flynn, S Barrett, C Lehane; A Connolly, P Horgan, S Kingston. Subs: G Collins, S O’Leary Hayes, T O’Connell, S Quirke, L Meade, T O’Mahony, M Keane, C Cahalane, S Harnedy, J O’Connor, S Twomey.

Wexford (NHL v Waterford): M Fanning; S Donohoe, L Ryan, D Reck; P Foley, K Foley, M O’Hanlon; L Óg McGovern, D O’Keeffe; C Dunbar, M Dwyer, C McGuckin; R O’Connor, C McDonald, O Pepper. Subs: J Lawlor, S Casey, L Chin, C Devitt, C Byrne Dunbar, C Flood, OFoley, C Hearne, R Higgins, P Morris, J O’Connor.

Waterford (NHL): S O’Brien; C Gleeson, I Daly, S McNulty; J Fagan, T de Búrca, C Daly; D Lyons, A Gleeson; N Montgomery, J Prendergast, P Curran; D Hutchinson, M Kiely, C Dunford.