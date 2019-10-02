Brian Cody left with big void to fill as right-hand man Dempsey leaves Kilkenny in backroom shake-up

Brian Cody looks likely to extend his time with Kilkenny into a 22nd season, but the legendary Cats boss will be without his most trusted lieutenant if he is to do so as Mick Dempsey has stepped away from the set-up.

Dempsey has been Cody's right-hand man as strength and conditioning coach/selector in the Kilkenny backroom team since 2005, and his arrival coincided with a golden era on Noreside.

The Laois native played an integral part in eight All-Ireland SHC successes - including their historic four-in-a-row from 2006-09 - during his 15 seasons with the Cats, and was regularly lauded by those inside the group for his work behind the scenes.

Given the regard he is in held in by Cody, and the longevity of their partnership, Dempsey's departure comes as a surprise and it is a significant blow in the wake of their heavy All-Ireland final defeat to Tipperary in August.

There have been minimal changes within Cody's management team since his arrival in the autumn of 1998 as he craves continuity, but the 11-time All-Ireland-winning manager has a significant void to fill in Dempsey's absence.

The former Laois football manager's expertise in sport science has helped to keep them ahead of the curve, while Cody has been hit with a further blow as it is understood that Derek Lyng is also leaving the set-up.

The Emeralds clubman has been involved as a selector since 2014, having earlier won six All-Ireland titles under Cody as a player, and his absence leaves another important vacancy to be filled, although former goalkeeper James McGarry is expected to remain as a selector.

