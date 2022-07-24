| 18.7°C Dublin

Brian Cody is the greatest ever - and he did it by breaking every rule of management

Lar Corbett

Brian Cody lifts won 11 All-Ireland titles as Kilkenny manager. Picture credit: Pat Murphy / SPORTSFILE Expand

BRIAN CODY was the greatest manager I’ve ever known, in all of sport, and he did it by breaking every rule that I ever knew about management.

All through my life, whether in business or in sport, I’ve believed that you get ahead by trying to get the best out of everyone by encouraging them, praising them, and working with them.

