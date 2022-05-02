Remember the old rhyme? “There once were two cats of Kilkenny/Each thought there was one Cat too many.”

Brian Cody and Henry Shefflin’s Pearse Stadium handshake made Roy Keane and Mick McCarthy’s perfunctory clasp after the 2001 Ireland-Holland game look like Leonardo Di Caprio smooching Kate Winslet on the Titanic.

Sentimentalists might have anticipated a smile and clap on the back to show no hard feelings between the erstwhile colleagues.

Instead the exchange was brief, grim and entirely understandable. It is war to the knife between Cody and Shefflin this year. Not for reasons of petty personal animosity but because their seasons will largely be defined by their achievements against each other.

Nothing will look worse for Cody than ultimate defeat by Shefflin. And vice versa. Should Cody be outshone by his former protégé, the question of whether Kilkenny erred by effectively forcing Shefflin to cut his managerial teeth elsewhere will be answered in the affirmative.

And while Galway hardly expect their new boss to immediately overhaul Limerick, a Leinster title is required to show that he has the team on the right track.

Shefflin came of age as an inter-county manager yesterday. But for all the ebb and flow of a fascinating game and all the fine individual performances it contained, the outcome finally depended on the nerve of one player.

In the closing seconds, Conor Cooney faced what may have been the ultimate pressure free. Not because it was from a good distance and into a strong breeze. But because of what it represented for team and player.

A second successive draw in a match they should have won would have been a grievous blow to Galway’s morale. And Cooney had been implicated in the late squandering of the lead against Wexford when his hesitancy over a scorable free led to the ball being thrown in and the opportunity being lost.

By landing the free, the St. Thomas man prevented sundry post-mortems accusing Galway of bottling it once again. Three times in the frantic closing stages they had the chance to push their lead out to four points. Three times the shot for the insurance point flew wide.

There is no more dangerous lead in any sport at any stage than a three point lead against Kilkenny in injury-time. Yet the John Donnelly goal which levelled matters owed as much to poor goalkeeping as Cats coolness.

A long rough week lay in store for Eanna Murphy. Perhaps the thought of it prompted the Galway keeper to try and make the Guinness Book of Records for quickest riposte. His puck-out was instant, accurate and tempted Paddy Deegan into the rash challenge on Tom Monaghan which provided Cooney with the match winning chance.

No-one will ever accuse Kilkenny of bottling it. Their ability to stay in games they should have lost remains remarkable. This recovery, like that in 2017 against Waterford or last year against Cork ,came at the end of a game any other side would have lost by several points.

Yet this recovery proved as fruitless as those previous examples. Once Kilkenny came back to win, increasingly these days they come back but still lose in the end. There might have been just one point in it but Galway look more likely to prosper as the summer draws on.

Cody may be caught on the horns of a dilemma. The chief criticism levelled against Kilkenny is that their direct style of play and reliance on individual inspiration is old fashioned. To win these days, it’s supposedly necessary to adopt the measured short passing style perfected by Limerick and employed to great effect by Waterford.

Yet changing style can be a dangerous game. Tipperary’s attempt to move with the times currently looks like the worst policy decision since the bank guarantee.

Yesterday Kilkenny were at their best when hewing to their traditional direct approach. Points in the 10th and 11th minute were classical in their simplicity, Walter Walsh plucking down an Eoin Murphy puck-out before scoring the first, Padraig Walsh picking up the break from another Murphy delivery to hit the second.

Six minutes later a long pass saw Eoin Cody shake off Jack Grealish before setting Billy Ryan up for a goal. Direct ball to the attack was by far Kilkenny’s most effective weapon. It’s what they’re comfortable with.

Their efforts at the short game, on the other hand, bear an unfortunate resemblance to some old stager dressing young to prove he’s down with the kids and embarrassing himself.

Short passes going astray presented Galway with points in the 13th and 20th minutes before disaster struck in the 24th with Murphy’s misplaced handpass creating the opportunity for Johnny Coen to find the net. Modernity can have its drawbacks.

Much better suited to the more meticulous approach, Galway have their problems too. Their twenty minute scoreless fadeout in the second half evoked memories of the flakiness which has seen the county become a graveyard for illustrious outside managers in the past.

Shefflin is still learning on the job. There seemed a certain naivete about the initial lack of cover for his full-back line which enabled Kilkenny to plunder two first quarter goals. Yet deploying Padraig Mannion as a shield provided crucial protection after that. The most intelligent of players seems a good bet to display the same qualities on the sideline.

It was a good afternoon overall for the neophyte. He has some breathing space now.

But not for long. Chances are he and his old mentor will meet up again in the Leinster final at Croke Park on June 4. A somewhat more diplomatic greeting may be exchanged between the duo that day. Just for the look of things.

Underneath things will remain fiercely competitive. Like they were between those famous Marble City felines who, “fought and they fit/and they scratched and they bit”.

A Cat’s gotta do what a Cat’s gotta do.



