Brian Cody-Henry Shefflin grudge match looks sure to heat up further

Eamonn Sweeney

Talking Point

Brian Cody, left, shakes hands with Henry Shefflin after yesterday's Galway-Kilkenny clash in Pearse Stadium. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile Expand
Mick McCarthy's famous handshake with Roy Keane, left, after Ireland's victory over Holland in 2001. Photo: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO Expand

Brian Cody, left, shakes hands with Henry Shefflin after yesterday's Galway-Kilkenny clash in Pearse Stadium. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Remember the old rhyme? “There once were two cats of Kilkenny/Each thought there was one Cat too many.”

Brian Cody and Henry Shefflin’s Pearse Stadium handshake made Roy Keane and Mick McCarthy’s perfunctory clasp after the 2001 Ireland-Holland game look like Leonardo Di Caprio smooching Kate Winslet on the Titanic.

