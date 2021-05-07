Brian Cody has created a barometer that measures success in All-Irelands only

This weekend Brian Cody reaches a career milestone when he takes charge of a Kilkenny senior hurling team in a competitive game for a 23rd season.

It’s a milestone because it brings parity with Seán Boylan, Meath’s football manager who oversaw four All-Ireland titles in the same period of time between 1982 and 2005.

No managers in the modern era have had unbroken sequences in the inter-county Gaelic games to match them, a phenomenal amount of time out of anyone’s life to give to one cause.

Cody’s record since his autumn 1998 appointment is out on its own in the game, 11 All-Ireland titles, 16 Leinster titles and nine league titles, 19 All-Ireland semi-finals in 22 years ensuring his place in the game as its most decorated manager.

But there’s another potential parallel with Boylan that, if history repeats itself, could leave Cody in his most vulnerable position yet by season’s end.

Read More

When Boylan stepped down in late summer, 2005, it had been six seasons since his last All-Ireland title. Despite guiding his county to more than double the All-Ireland triumphs they had won prior to his appointment, a span of close to 100 years, he made the decision to step aside himself on the back of championship exits to Fermanagh (twice) and Cavan.

His successor, Eamonn Barry, had inched closer to unseating him the previous year and the votes may not have stacked up for reappointment.

Should Kilkenny fail to land the Liam MacCarthy Cup over the next three-and-a-half months, it will be six years too since their last All-Ireland title.

On top of that, more than half (10) of the 19 championship defeats on his watch as manager have come since that 2015 All-Ireland final win over Galway.

Still Cody’s credit line should be stronger given his unprecedented rate of trophy stockpiling but with more success comes higher expectancy and Kilkenny hurling and Meath football in their respective eras of dominance were not comparable in that respect.

Their descent from the plateau that they inhabited from the middle of one decade to the middle of another has been nowhere near as steep as what Boylan and Meath experienced.

Two provincial titles and a league is currency that could be probably be spent in four of the five Munster (SHC) counties right now. Three of the other four Leinster (SHC) counties would bite the hand off for that kind of return too.

But in Kilkenny, despite acceptance that the personnel they were once gifted with is no longer there in the same volume or even quality, more is still expected, even though the 2018 league final win over Tipperary in Nowlan Park was greeted with such warmth as one ‘against the head’.

Some of those who Cody might have expected to come on strong when he made his declaration after the 2016 All-Ireland defeat to Tipperary haven’t done so. Still, there is the return to competitive action of Adrian Mullen, who limped out with a cruciate ligament tear almost 15 months ago but is now back to full fitness and the prospect of his Ballyhale team-mate Eoin Cody making further progress. James Maher’s return to the squad after being omitted this time last year will also be watched with interest.

In the aftermath of their second-half fade-out to Waterford in the All-Ireland semi-final last November, the endorsements from those who have spoken on it haven’t exactly been ringing.

“We’ve only won one Leinster in four years so,” said Aidan Fogarty in December. “Tongues are beginning to wag alright. They’re asking questions about Brian Cody, ‘Should he stay or should he go?’”

Richie Power senior was more forthright subsequently, acknowledging Cody’s record but sensing a new voice might extract more from the players there.

More recently, Eoin Larkin suggested “real pressure” would “probably” come on in the next year or two if an All-Ireland wasn’t reclaimed, despite the relative success of a provincial crown last November.

Would a change bring more out of those who remain? Maybe but it didn’t happen immediately in Kerry post-Mick O’Dwyer when he quit after 15 years in charge in 1989 or in Meath post-Boylan.

Of chief and immediate concern is the inconsistency that was a feature of last year’s championship, first-half dominance/second-half collapse against Dublin and Waterford and a timely double-goal burst to avert a slide in a Leinster final that Galway were establishing firm control in.

Fundamental issues around team selection persist and Cody would surely resolve a more established midfield partnership that has presence.

Only twice in their last 16 games, dating back to the start of the 2019 Leinster Championship have Kilkenny put out the same two midfielders in back-to-back games. That incorporates the 2020 league when a certain amount of experimentation is always likely.

But for all three championship games last year Conor Fogarty had three different partners: Richie Reid for Dublin, Richie Leahy for Galway and Conor Browne for Waterford.

For the five league games last winter/spring seven players contributed to different partnerships each day.

Not since Conor Fogarty and Cillian Buckley started both 2019 championship games against Wexford have they had the same pairing from one game to another. Of all Kilkenny’s departures, Michael Fennelly at his peak is now looming as large as JJ Delaney’s.

And yet they are still in a prime position to be crowned joint league champions in six weeks’ time, given the nature of the two divisions (1A and 1B) and the absence of a final.

Beyond that a semi-final against Wexford or Laois gives them a fair shot at being in All-Ireland quarter-finals again at least.

But even for the greatest managerial mind hurling has known, the clock is ticking, a victim, it seems, of his own success.