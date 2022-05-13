| 15.8°C Dublin

breaking Brian Cody forced into late change as Kilkenny and Dublin name teams for Leinster Championship clash

BRIAN Cody has been forced into a change at full-back for tomorrow’s Leinster SHC clash with Dublin in Parnell Park.

Following reports last week that he suffered a fractured hand against Galway in Salthill, Huw Lawlor is out, with Conor Delaney coming into what is otherwise and unchanged side.

Mattie Kenny, meanwhile, has made two changes to his Dublin side from their last outing, a 0-27 to 1-16 victory over Westmeath in Mullingar.

Fergal Whitely, who contributed two points from the bench to a late-burning win, starts in place of Paul Crummey while Daire Gray comes back into the team at wing-back in place of Shane Barrett.

KILKENNY (SH v Dublin): E Murphy; M Butler, C Delaney, T Walsh; M Carey, P Deegan, C Browne; J Maher, C Buckley; W Walsh, P Walsh, A Mullen; B Ryan, TJ Reid, E Cody.

DUBLIN (SH): S Brennan; J Madden, E O’Donnell, C O’Callaghan; D Ryan, P Smyth, D Gray; C Burke, C Crummey; D Burke, R McBride, D Sutcliffe; F Whitely, R Hayes, A Mellett.

