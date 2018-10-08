Brian Cody confirmed as Kilkenny manager for 21st season with backroom team set to return
Brian Cody has been ratified as Kilkenny manager for the 2019 season, which will be his 21st campaign at the helm.
Cody has won 11 All-Ireland titles since taking over prior to the 1999 season, and is seeking to to dethrone Limerick next year after coming up one point short against the Treaty county in the All-Ireland quarter-final in 2018.
Although Kilkenny haven't won an All-Ireland title since 2015, this year saw a surge of optimism in the county after their young team claimed the National League crown with an emphatic final win over Tipperary.
Kilkenny then forced a replay in the Leinster final against Galway before bowing out of the championship following a dramatic defeat against Limerick.
Cody will return along with selectors Derek Lyng and James McGarry - who both won multiple All-Ireland medals under Cody as players. Mick Dempsey will also return as the team trainer.
Online Editors
Related Content
- Mahony on fire as top Gunners seal Déise five-in-a-row
- Coolderry take 31st title as exciting final belies state of Offaly hurling
- Athleague survive Roads fightback to bridge 11-year gap