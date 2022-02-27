Brian Cody aiming for settled squad before Dubs and Déise clashes as Cats maul Laois

IT WAS all about getting the job done properly and then moving on as Kilkenny did the expected and claimed their second victory in the National Hurling League at UPMC Nowlan Park on Sunday.

It was a generally mild day on Noreside, and the action on the pitch was in accord as the two teams eased through a match that totally lacked a cutting edge. A fine first half by the home full-forward line and then a scoring spree of 1-5 in the second were central to the outcome.

Kilkenny were looking ahead immediately afterwards. Next up they face Dublin on Saturday, followed by Waterford two weeks later.

Manager Brian Cody was looking to more serious business in those clashes.

“We are getting very near to the stage where we want to try and get some form of a settled team coming up to the championship,” Cody (right) insisted.

“The important thing today was to win, get two points, stay competitive in the league.

“Our next game is against Dublin and then Waterford. We want to be in with a fighting chance to qualify after those,” he said, and added that some of the Ballyhale Shamrocks players would be available next weekend.

Laois, backed by the wind, led early on, by 0-4 to 0-1, but the Kilkenny full-forward line stepped up and showed their class to put them to the sword.

With the trio of Alan Murphy (0-7, six frees), Billy Ryan (3) and Martin Keoghan (2) shooting 12 points between them, the Cats led by 1-12 to 0-11 at the break.

There was an exchange of points between Alan Murphy and Laois keeper Enda Rowland (free) after the change of ends, but shortly afterwards the Kilkenny attack cut loose. A scoring blast of 1-5 without reply completed the business of the day.

Newcomer in attack Tom Phelan scored a magnificent goal in the 43rd minute, his second in the match, and supplemented by points from Billy Ryan, Martin Keoghan (2) and Alan Murphy (2), the losers suddenly found themselves 2-18 to 0-12 behind. It was all over.

The Cats were in total control. During the half they shot 13 wides and they finished with 14 men after Conor Heary pulled up with a muscle injury after they had put on five subs.

Looking forward, Cody added: “Playing Dublin is a great game to have as part of our preparation for the whole thing. We have the desire to keep going and stay alive in the league.”

SCORERS – Kilkenny: A Murphy 0-13 (9fs); T Phelan 2-1; B Ryan, M Keoghan 0-4 each; C Buckley 0-2; D Blanchfield, J Maher, J Walsh, W Walsh 0-1 each. Laois: S Maher (2fs), J Kelly, R King (1f) 0-3 each; E Rowland (2fs), J Keyes 0-2 each; P Delaney, R Mullanney, C Byrne, F Fennell 0-1 each.

Kilkenny – E Murphy 6; M Butler 6, T Walsh 6, M Carey 7; N Brassil 7, P Deegan7, D Blanchfield 7; C Kenny 6, J Donnelly 6; W Walsh 6, C Buckley 7, T Phelan 8 B Ryan 7, M Keoghan 8, A Murphy 8. Subs: J Maher 6 for J Donnelly ht; C Heary 6 for Brassil ht; J Bergin 6 for Keoghan 55th min; S Murphy 6 for Buckley 63rd min; J Walsh 6 for W Walsh 64th min.

Laois – E Rowland 7; D Conway 6, S Downey 6, F Flanagan 7; P Delaney 6, L O’Connell 6, R Mullanney 7; F Fennell 6, J Kelly 6; P Purcell 6, J Lennon 6, R King 6; J Keyes 7, C Dwyer 6, S Maher 7. Subs: P Dunne 6 for F Flanagan ht; C Comerford 6 for S Maher 45th min; C Phelan 6 for J Lennon 45th min; C Byrne (not on long enough to be rated) for C Dwyer 52nd min; E Killeen (not on long enough to be rated) for L O’Connell 58th min.

Ref – R Fitzsimons (Offaly).