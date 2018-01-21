Kilkenny boss Brian Cody was sent to the stands during yesterday's Walsh Cup final defeat to Wexford following an incident that resulted in Richie Reid being red-carded.

Kilkenny boss Brian Cody was sent to the stands during yesterday's Walsh Cup final defeat to Wexford following an incident that resulted in Richie Reid being red-carded.

Brian Cody accuses Wexford player of 'roaring and bawling' to bring ref's attention to incident that led to red card

A pulsating, and often ill-tempered game, ended 1-24 apiece after extra-time and the tie was decided by a free-taking contest which Davy Fitzgerald's side shaded 3-2.

Cody was incensed after the game with the incident that led to Reid's dismissal for interfering with an opponent's helmet and accused Wexford of gamesmanship. He was sent to the stands for remonstrating with the linesman after the dismissal.

"One of players got sent off and I merely said to the linesman that he was being mauled and dragged, which he was, and then he said. 'I'll put you off the field' and I said, 'You won't put me out of the field'," he told reporters. "Then he put up his flag and somebody else may have roared something. That's as much as I said. That's the way it went.

"The same thing happened last year in a game where a fella was sent off for supposedly pulling the helmet off a player which then they said later on he didn't do at all. Very disappointing when a player starts roaring and bawling about his helmet and showing his helmet to everybody and a player is sent off completely in the wrong."

Online Editors