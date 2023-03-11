Brian Byrne and Gerry Keegan goals help Kildare continue fine run in NHL Division 2A

21 May 2022; Brian Byrne of Kildare celebrates after his side's victory in the Christy Ring Cup Final match between Kildare and Mayo at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Two brilliant second half goals from Brian Byrne and Gerry Keegan helped Kildare continue their winning run in the Allianz Hurling League Division 2A in Newbridge.

It was a deserved win for their effort and determination and it means that even if they lose in the last round against Offaly in Tullamore next week they are assured of a home draw in the league semi-final, while a win, or even a draw, would put them in the final.

During an excellent first half, they had a spell of five unanswered points and finished off the half by scoring the last seven points to lead 0-14 to 0-6 at the break.

James Burke led the way on the scoring with a flawless run of perfect shooting, he finished the game with 12 points and it was only with his last shot of the game in the final minute, which dropped short, that he finally missed one.

The goals in the second half came at key times, Brian Byrne in the 39th minute after Kerry had scored the first two points after the restart and then Gerry Keegan in the 60th after Kerry had cut Kildare’s lead from eight back to five, two excellent finishes while on the run from the left hand side that left John B O'Halloran with no chance.

Kerry kept battling right to the end but Mark Delaney’s injury time point killed any sense that they could make a dramatic comeback and Kildare hurling continues on its upward trajectory after this excellent performance and win.

Scorers – Kildare: J Burke 0-12 (10fs), G Keegan 1-2, B Byrne 1-0, P Dolan 0-1, C McCabe 0-1, P McKenna 0-1, M Delaney 0-1, C Dowling 0-1, D Flaherry 0-1. Kerry: S Conway 0-10 (5frees, 1’65), P Boyle 0-6 (5fs), G Dooley 0-2, D Collins 0-1, K Carmody 0-1, J Conway 0-1.

Kildare: P McKenna 7; N Ó Muineacháin 9, S Leacy 7, C Byrne 7; C Shanahan 7, R Boran 7, Conan Boran 7; P Dolan 7, C McCabe 8; J Burke 9, G Keegan 9, P Divilly 7; B Byrne 7, D Flaherty 7, C Dowling 7. Subs: J Travers 7 for Shanahan, h/t; Cian Boran 7 for Divilly, 47; M Delaney 7 for Flaherty, 57; J Higgins for Keegan, 66; D Costello for McCabe, 70+4.

Kerry: JB O'Halloran 6; C Trant 7, E Leen 6, E Ross 6; E Murphy 6, M Boyle 6, P O'Connor 6; D Collins 6, G Dooley; K O'Connor 6, F MacKessy 6, M Leane 6; S Conway 8, D Griffin 6, P Boyle 7. Subs: K Carmody 7 for Griffin, h/t; N Mulachy 6 for O’Connor, h/t; J Conway 6 for P Boyle, 46; J Diggins 6 for Trant, 49.

Referee: Caymon Flynn (Westmeath).