Brennan insists Laois will face a 'different animal' as Dubs chase revenge

Laois hurling boss Eddie Brennan expects Dublin to be hungry for redemption when the sides collide in Saturday's Leinster SHC quarter-final and he predicts a "different animal" will arrive in Croke Park for their eagerly awaited rematch.

Brennan famously orchestrated a sensational shock when Laois dumped the Dubs out of the All-Ireland race in last year's preliminary quarter-final but the former Kilkenny attacker is expecting Mattie Kenny's side to "come with absolutely everything" this time around.

"I expect Dublin to come with absolutely everything. If there's anything in these guys, I've been in their position in sport and we all know what it's like to get clipped and then you have that team the following year," Brennan told the Irish Independent.

"It's easy to motivate lads and get them focused and I fully expect that we're going to be dealing with a different animal. If there's any bit of character in these Dublin lads, and any bit of real heart in them, we'll get the full brunt of that.

"They're going to want for no motivation whatsoever, they are not going to be found wanting. I expect them to be snarling at the bit for this, we are the team that they want. They have had to listen to this for a year.

Lower-tier

"It made a big impact and a lower-tier team taking them out, it caught all the headlines so they'll really want to rectify that and put the record straight. They're going to come with the thunder so the challenge is now there for us to be able to meet that."

While Brennan knows the task that awaits the O'Moore men on their return to the Leinster SHC, the eight-time All-Ireland winner has laid the gauntlet down to his emerging squad to prove that they are not one-hit wonders.

"The challenge is to stack up what happened last year, it's gone so now the challenge is can we be competitive consistently at this level? Are we ready to take on an angry Dublin team that are coming to do away with us?

"We have to be ready to meet that challenge head on and this is the ultimate challenge. Let's see where we're at now, have we grown? Have we developed? Have we moved on?" Brennan asked.

"I understand what Dublin are feeling and our players have to know that too in terms of their preparation and being able to meet that challenge head on because if we're even one per cent off, we're going to get wiped out.

"We have to be ready to take on Dublin and if we're going to succeed, we'll have to go a few notches higher so that's the huge challenge in front of us but we're looking forward to it."

Irish Independent