Brendan Maher took inspiring levels of performances to new heights as his 10-point haul helped to floor St Thomas' in this AIB All-Ireland club hurling semi-final at the LIT Gaelic Grounds.

Brendan Maher the inspiration as Borris-Ileigh overcome St Thomas' to keep All-Ireland dream alive

Maher, hero of their Munster final win over Ballygunner, went even better here with a near-flawless display, steering over six frees and two 65s, in addition to the opening and closing points from play.

That opener had set the tone for a fiery effort from the 1987 club champions as they put huge pressure on their opponents all over the field, overturning defenders in possession for at least three points.

St Thomas' did get an early break with a 10th-minute goal, superbly crafted with all the main elements from the wider Burke gene pool, Darragh's arrowed delivery into cousin Fintan's orbit, then a superb catch and lay-off with perfect timing to Eanna, who crashed home for a 1-2 to 0-3 lead.

He almost followed up with a second effort shortly afterwards but it didn't give them the bounce they might have expected.

Instead, it was the Tipperary and Munster champions who got the next three points to lead and while Darragh Burke (free) and Conor Cooney got St Thomas' ahead again by the 18th minute, Borris -Ileigh drove on relentlessly with James Devaney's pace delivering a leveller and Conor Kenny's imposing presence causing problems as they took a 0-11 to 1-6 lead in at the break.

Borris-Ileigh maintained that steady momentum after the interval with Dan McCormack dropping into Maher's zone as an extra man to give him some extra freedom.

St Thomas' paid a heavy penalty for poor shooting, amassing 15 wides, four-in-a-row in a crucial period between the 45th and 50th minutes.

With Kevin Maher very lively in attack, Borris-Ileigh pushed on and they had already booked a place in the final against Balyhale Shamrocks when Devaney scorched in for a late goal.

Scorers - Borris-Ileigh: B Maher 0-10 (6fs,2 65s), Kevin Maher 0-5 (3fs), J Devaney 1-1, C Kenny 0-3, Kieran Maher, J Kelly 0-1 each.

St Thomas': Darragh Burke 0-5 (3fs, 1 65), E Burke 1-0, C Cooney 0-3, B Burke 0-2, S Cooney, J Regan, David Burke, O Flannery all 0-1 each.

Borris-Ileigh: J McCormack; S Burke, P Stapleton, L Ryan; S McCormack, B Maher, R McCormack; T Ryan, D McCormack; C Kenny, J Kelly, J Devaney; Kevin Maher, N Kenny, Kieran Maher. Subs: J Hogan for N Kenny (57), C Cowan for Kelly (61)

St Thomas': J Barrett; C Mahoney, S Skehil, D Sherry; D Cooney, S Cooney, C Burke; J Regan, David Burke; C Cooney, Darragh Burke, B Burke; O Flannery, E Burke, F Burke.

Online Editors