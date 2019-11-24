Brendan Maher gives a masterclass as Borris-Ileigh shock Ballygunner to lift Munster club hurling crown

Brendan Maher was heroic firing seven points from centre-back as Borris-Ileigh shocked reigning champions Ballygunner to lift the Munster club hurling title in dramatic style at Páirc Uí Rinn this afternoon.

It's been a whirlwind month for the Tipperary champions as they followed up their first Premier crown in 33 years by backing it up with provincial honours – the second Munster title in their history – against all the odds.

Ballygunner were red-hot favourites heading into the provincial decider but the Waterford champions were never able to stamp their authority on proceedings as a dogged Borris' side hung onto their coat tails.

Dessie Hutchinson was on fire for Ballygunner in the first period as he terrorised the Borris-Ileigh defence firing three points from play but they couldn't get daylight from a stubborn Borris side.

The holders led 0-9 to 0-6 at the break and Johnny Kelly's Borris-Ileigh looked like they would need a goal to cause a huge upset, it came in the 45th minute from Kieran Maher.

Ray McCormack surged through the Ballygunner defence before offloading to Maher, who fired to past Stephen O'Keeffe, and when Brendan Maher added an outrageous score from underneath the stand, they led 1-8 to 0-10.

Brendan Maher added a free to put them two ahead but they were hit with a sucker punch just minutes later when Barry O'Sullivan ghosted into a good position and fired to the Borris-Ileigh net unmarked.

The inspirational Jerry Kelly responded at the other end, however, and Borris' simply wouldn't take no for an answer with Brendan Maher firing the winning point from a free in the 59th minute.

There were emotional scenes in the aftermath as a parish gripped with sadness this year celebrated an unlikely success to set up an All-Ireland semi-final date with Galway champions St Thomas' on January 4/5.

SCORERS – Borris-Ileigh: B Maher 0-7 (0-5f, 0-1 '65), J Kerry 0-3 (0-1 s/cut), Kieran Maher 1-0, Kevin Maher (f), C Kenny 0-1 each.

Ballygunner: Pauric Mahony 0-5 (4f), B O'Sullivan 1-0, D Hutchinson 0-3, B O'Keeffe, C Sheahan, P Leavy 0-1 each.

BORRIS-ILEIGH – J McCormack; S Burke, P Stapleton, L Ryan; S McCormack, B Maher, R McCormack; T Ryan, D McCormack; Kieran Maher, N Kenny; C Kenny; Kevin Maher, J Kelly, J Devaney.

Subs: J Hogan for T Ryan (25).

BALLYGUNNER – S O'Keeffe; B Coughlan, I Kenny, B O'Keeffe; E Hayden, Philip Mahony, S O'Sullivan; C Sheahan, P Leavy; M Mahony, Pauric Mahony, B O'Sullivan; D Hutchinson, T O'Sullivan, P Hogan.

Subs: C Power for Hogan (43), JJ Hutchinson for T O'Sullivan (54)

REF – J Murphy (Limerick)

Online Editors