Brendan Delaney leads the charge for Leitrim in victory over Lancashire

Led by the lively Brendan Delaney, Leitrim staged a strong second half to overcome a battling Lancashire outfit that enjoyed a minimum interval advantage after edging the opening half's exchanges in what was a cracking game in Carrick-on-Shannon.

David Burke fired home two goals for Lancashire and Conor Kennedy added another in the first 35 minutes, with Robin Spencer adding 0-4 to put the Exiles ahead by 3-9 to 2-11 at half-time. During this period, Leitrim stayed in contention thanks to Brendan Delaney's two goals as well as 0-3 shot by Michael Derwin.

After the restart, Lancashire continued to dictate matters and led by 3-13 to 2-12 by the 41st-minute mark thanks to 0-2, which Conor Kennedy put over with Eoghan Kelly and Robin Spencer (free) adding a point apiece. Following that, and within the space of two more minutes, Leitrim surged, Michael Derwin pointing and sub Stephen Goldrick firing home a game-changing levelling goal.

Three Brendan Delaney points, one of which was from a placed ball, plus another point by Conor Hackett gave Leitrim a four-point advantage by the 50th minute. Lancashire's Robin Spencer cut his side's deficit to 0 – 3 two minutes later when he split the Leitrim uprights from a '65.'

But Leitrim kept the upper hand in the remaining minutes of the action with points from Michael Derwin (free), Stephen Goldrick, Brendan Delaney and Joe Murray, with Spencer answering with two pointed Lancashire frees.

SCORERS - Leitrim: B Delaney 2-6; M Derwin 0-7 (3f, '65'); S Goldrick 1-1; S O'Riordan 0-2; G O'Hagan, J Fitzgibbon, M Feeney, C Hackett & J Murray 0-1 each. Lancashire: R Spencer 0-8 (3f, '65'); D Burke 2-1; C Kennedy 1-3; S Madden 0-2; S Nugent & E Kelly 0-1 each.

Leitrim: C Cunniffe 7; P Lenehan 7, A McLoughlin 6, K Clerkin 7; D McGovern 8, J Fitzgibbon 7, M Feeney 7; C Hackett 6, G O'Hagan 6; S O'Riordan 6, M Derwin 7, P Poniard 5; J Murray 6, C Beirne 6, B Delaney 9. Subs: C Mallon 5 & S Goldrick 6 for O'Riordan & Poniard (HT); Michael O'Brien 4 for Derwin (71).

Lancashire: R Dooley 6; L Burns 5, B Slattery 4, D Fitzell 4; A Morgan 5, S Nugent 6, D Carroll 5; E Kelly 7, C O'Shea 6; E Kearns 5, F Henry 5, D Burke 6; S Madden 6, C Kennedy 7, R Spencer 8. Subs: S Grace 3, P Mallon 3 & S Treacy 3 for Slattery, Fitzell & Burke (HT); C McCormick 2 for Kearns (43); S Nugent 6 for Madden (68).

Referee: A McAleer (Donegal)