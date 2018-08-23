That's a wrap for the 2018 hurling championship, one that will go down in the annals of history as the one of the, if not the, greatest.

Brendan Cummins: My best and worst moments of a heart-stopping championship which finally saw Limerick soar

So much happened throughout an historic summer where the provincial round-robins changed hurling's landscape and led to some of the most memorable occasions in generations.

Here are the highs and lows, the winners and losers of an extraordinary championship which finished with Liam MacCarthy heading back to Limerick for the first time in 45 years.

HURLER OF THE YEAR

1. Pádraic Mannion (Galway). Consistently delivering eight out of ten performances, throughout a demanding campaign, mark Mannion out as the game's finest.

2. Cian Lynch (Limerick). Sometimes curbing his natural instincts, Lynch was the ultimate team player and relished his new role in the engine room.

3. Joe Canning (Galway). Even better than 2017, Canning was Galway's shining star when they needed him most and cemented his status among the game's greatest.

YOUNG HURLER OF THE YEAR

Kyle Hayes (Limerick). Performances in Croke Park separate the wheat from the chaff and Hayes was outstanding in the second-half of the All-Ireland final.

The ice-cool 20-year-old disturbed Gearóid McInerney, taking him out of the equation and creating opportunities for others with a selfless work-rate.

GOAL OF THE YEAR

Shane O'Donnell (Clare v Galway All-Ireland SHC semi-final replay). It was a bit like the programme Gladiators and 'The Gauntlet'.

When the shout came to go, O'Donnell was selling dummies in a space the size of a phone box despite being surrounded by Daithí Burke and Co before eventually pulling the ball to the net. His awareness was remarkable under severe pressure.

Shane O’Donnell celebrates after scoring Clare’s first goal against Galway which gave them a route back into their All-Ireland semi-final replay. Photo: Sportsfile

SAVE OF THE YEAR

Eoin Murphy (Kilkenny v Limerick All-Ireland quarter-final). The level of difficulty is always increased for a goalkeeper when someone kicks the sliotar because no one knows where it's going to go, but Murphy watched it onto his hurley and over the crossbar.

Everything in his world was moving in slow motion and it just edges out Nickie Quaid's incredible flick on Cork's Seamus Harnedy in the All-Ireland semi-final.

INDIVIDUAL PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

Seamus Flanagan (Limerick v Cork Munster round-robin). Limerick were down to 14 men and Flanagan occupied Damien Cahalane as well as making Mark Coleman look like an average sweeper because of his movement and his work-rate. A remarkable tour de force to help snatch an unlikely draw.

POINT OF THE YEAR

Peter Duggan (Clare v Galway All-Ireland semi-final). He took on five Galway defenders and still came out on top to put the ball over the bar off balance without taking it in his hand again for a miraculous score. His exquisite point from the sideline against Tipperary in the dying seconds was every bit as important.

MOST UNDER-RATED PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Darragh O'Donovan (Limerick). Lynch is seen as the flair player but O'Donovan does the hard graft. Every team needs someone who's willing to sacrifice his game for the betterment of the team and hold that middle third. His GPS mileage must be through the roof even though a lot of his work is unseen as others prosper from him.

Barry Murphy, left, and Darragh O'Donovan of Limerick celebrate

MISFIRE OF THE YEAR

Tipperary. It's not a nice thing to have to say but Tipp get this dubious honour. From the announcement of the rookie team for the Limerick game, right through until being pipped by Clare, it was a disastrous championship. Waterford were similarly disappointing but they can lean on injuries, injustices and no home advantage. Tipp can't.

SURPRISE OF THE YEAR

Wexford. It was obvious that the sweeper system wasn't working against Clare in the All-Ireland quarter-final but they refused to change.

All the other teams went down swinging whereas Wexford didn't. The challenge for Davy Fitzgerald is whether they can adapt their style mid-game in 2019. Can they change?

COMEBACK OF THE YEAR

James Burke (Kildare). Burke plundered eight points to help lead Joe Quaid's Lilywhites to Christy Ring Cup success. Just a few months previous, the Naas prodigy had to be placed in a medically induced coma after suffering with bacterial meningitis and his fight back to full fitness was an astonishing one.

SHOCK OF THE YEAR

Limerick's maturity. The composure that they had under pressure resembled that of grizzled veterans. Be it adversity against Kilkenny, Cork or Galway, they didn't allow the occasion to get the better of them at any stage.

MOMENT OF THE YEAR

The full-time whistle in the All-Ireland final combined with the picture on Twitter of the Limerick man crying in the stands with his two children, I nearly cried myself when I saw it. That's what the GAA and success means to people.

MYSTERY OF THE YEAR

The James McGrath debacle. After 18 years of unbroken refereeing service, McGrath walked away amid a wave of publicity after being overlooked to officiate the All-Ireland final.

It still baffles me why he went public. That, combined with the bizarre umpiring decision which allowed Jason Forde's 'ghost goal' to stand for Tipperary against Waterford, was mystifying.

MANAGER OF THE YEAR

John Kiely (Limerick). For a relative rookie at inter-county level, Kiely did a masterful job allowing those around him to flourish.

His man management of Shane Dowling helped to see them home.

