Brendan Cummins: 'Liam Sheedy needs to achieve one important goal in the league to repeat All-Ireland feat'

It's hard. Think too far down the road and you'll find yourself on a losing streak, with players hearing all about it from fans and a storm of self-doubt seeping into their minds. Think short-term and you risk not blooding enough players with the high-level experience they need for the summer.

As Tipperary try to nail the difficult second album, expect Liam Sheedy to draw on their past work. I think one of the main reasons we couldn't back up our 2010 All-Ireland win the following year was that there wasn't enough pressure on our first 15 coming from numbers 22-30.

During the week I looked at the Kilkenny teams of 2006 and 2007, the first two years of their four-in-a-row. They made four changes to their starting 15 in 2007 with Tommy Walsh, Brian Hogan, Willie O'Dwyer and PJ Ryan coming in. In 2008 there was one change and in 2009 there was again one change.

The lesson? Sheedy needs fresh talent if he is to back up last year's success. He must develop four or five players who will put pressure on the 19 he'd typically start.

That vicious competition is essential. When we were at our best, the next tier of players always felt it was within reach to get on the pitch and the first 15 always felt they could be gone.

The key to Tipperary's setup could be Tommy Dunne - he has experienced trying to do it the second time. Tommy was there in 2011 with Declan Ryan so he knows the pitfalls.

Tipperary have won the last two U-20 titles and success could hinge on their ability to bring four or five of those players on to the senior panel with a view to playing two or three. They have a tough group, but playing Galway, Cork, Limerick and Waterford is the best way to find out if these lads are good enough.

They'll need guys like Barry Heffernan and Brian McGrath to progress and for Willie O'Connor to be going after Michael Breen's place and for Mark Kehoe to go after Bubbles' place.

Even the best players should feel that if they don't work hard enough, they'll be dropped. That's how it felt in my time. I won an All Star in 2008 and played well in 2009 but under Sheedy in 2010, I never felt safe.

Most teams turn in a few howlers during the league, but sluggish performances are often the product of how hard a team trained that week. People might say the lads have no interest but it might not be that at all. Their strength and conditioning coach could have run the legs off them the day before or had them lifting weights, keeping one eye on the road ahead - as they should.

If I was a manager, all I'd be looking to do is keep the wolves from the door. If you happen to get to the league semi-final, great, but the key is to pick up four or five players you can play in the Munster Championship who, by then, won't look out of their depth.

You'd fool no one by blowing up the importance of the league, but for a team like Galway it could be key. They have regressed and haven't had pressure on places from outside their first 15 so they'll need to blood players who are not just bit-part lads come the championship. This league is crucial and they need to find four or five new starters if they're to get back to their best.

With all Kilkenny club teams taking the honours they look solid as ever, and nothing will make them happier than being written off.

In TJ Reid they have one of the top three hurlers in the country, Adrian Mullen will only get better, while Colin Fennelly looks to have another spin left in him. They'll get out of their group along with Wexford and from there, you wouldn't want to face them in a knock-out game.

Concede 10 frees against them and that's 10 points as TJ just won't miss.

I don't think they'll win the league or All-Ireland, but they'll stop someone else winning like they did last year. For Limerick, there have been all sorts of distractions over the break but John Kiely has managed them really well.

Their big test won't come in the Munster Championship - they'll get through that - but when they get back to Croke Park for a knock-out game and things start going wrong. Tipperary coped better than them last year in that scenario and Limerick need to learn from that experience.

Waterford, meanwhile, had been crying out for an outsider and they've got one at the helm now in Liam Cahill, who has a serious underage record.

There are very positive signs of late but we won't know what it means until they put their hand in the fire over the next six weeks.

My pick for the league is a team I've yet to mention: Wexford. Why? It's down to Davy's belief - a valid one - that momentum is key. If you can win a national title it sets you up to be composed when vying for another national title - the Liam MacCarthy Cup.

When Davy was with Clare they used league success as a springboard and I suspect he has similar ideas in 2020. Wexford don't have to win it, but they'll be more interested than most teams in doing so. Their running game has been perfected and they'll have a lot of regrets about what happened in Croke Park last year.

In this early-season setting, that should prove a powerful combination.

