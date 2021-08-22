Breathtaking Limerick retain All-Ireland with sublime 16-point victory over Cork 

Limerick have earned the right to be officially classified as one on the great hurling teams of the ages.

They justified their tag of favouritism in today’s All-Ireland final to retain the Liam MacCarthy Cup for the first time in their history and win the biggest prize in hurling for the third time in four seasons.

On the centenary of being the first ever recipient of the Liam MacCarthy Cup, the Treaty County were winning the All-Ireland title for just the tenth time in their history – the fact that three of those wins have been achieved by this squad under the management of John Kiely underlines their greatness.

They produced one of the greatest ever All-Ireland final performances to demolish Cork. All but four points of their record tally of 3-32 came from play but the Cork challenge completely collapsed.

The game was over as a contest at half time when the Munster champions – who were beating Cork for the third time this season – had posted a remarkable 3-18 and led by 13 points.

This was the third one-sided All-Ireland final on the spin but it was hardly a surprise. The game merely illustrated the reality that Limerick are probably two scores better than any of their rivals right now.

But for a dodgy refereeing/umpiring decision at the end of the 2019 All-Ireland semi-final against Kilkenny, Limerick could now be celebrating four All-Ireland wins in a row. However, given that none of their outfield players will be 30 until 2023, their potential to add more All-Irelands is obvious.

Ultimately they are unlikely to win as many titles as the Kilkenny hurlers or Kerry or Dublin footballers did when they were in their prime. But regardless of what the future holds for them their legacy is guaranteed. And this victory was all the sweeter as it was against one of the game’s super powers.

So, Cork were now experiencing their worst ever famine at All-Ireland level having surpassed the previous 16-year break without a title between 1903 and 1919. Still, having won both the minor and U-20 titles earlier this week and given the age profile of the side their time will come – but probably not for a couple of years at least.

The game began at a frenetic pace with Cian Lynch pointing after 23 seconds before the centre forward set up Gearoid Hegarty with a third-minute goal. But Cork replied almost immediately with a brilliant individual goal from Shane Kingston.

Limerick had a slight edge and forged into a 1-5 to 1-3 advantage after 12 minutes. All their scores came from play while Cork were relying on pointed frees from team captain Patrick Horgan to stay in touch.

The champions exerted a full court pressure on Patrick Collins’ puck-outs and Cork had to work incredibly hard to get the sliotar into pockets of space in the Limerick half of the field.

Their full-back line was also shipping water and a mix-up in calls resulted in Seamus Flanagan being able to set up an unmarked Aaron Gillane for Limerick’s second goal after just 15 minutes.

Limerick were 2-8 – all from play – to 1-6 ahead at the first water break but they really turned the screw in the second quarter. Collins had little option but to go long with his re-starts but they were repeatedly gobbled up by the Limerick half back line.

Gearoid Hegarty squandered 1-2, but last year’s Hurler of the Year regained his composure and punished Cork in injury time with his second and Limerick’s third goal.

Awarded the RTE Man of the Match, Lynch set up 2-4 in the first half and scored six points in a masterful performance.

The only blight on Limerick’s game plan was the forced withdrawal of Peter Casey with a leg injury – he had contributed 0-5 by then. Despite the individual excellence of Seamus Harnedy who hit 0-3 from play and Horgan – when he got the ball into his hand – Limerick were rampant.

Frankly, the second half was a write off as a contest – in a goalless half Limerick won it 14-11 and it took a brilliant save from Patrick Collins to deny Limerick a fourth goal. The work-rate of the entire Limerick team was phenomenal.

Cork cleared their bench, but the poverty of their attack is underlined by the fact that four of the starting forwards only contributed 1-2 between them.

The sight of Patrick Horgan – still without an All-Ireland medal – being content to knock over frees rather than try and work a goal in the second half – illustrated just how hopeless Cork’s cause was. But the reality is that no team would have matched Limerick today.

Scorers

Limerick: A Gillane: 1-6, (3f), G Hegarty 2-2; C Lynch 0-6, P Casey 0-5, T Morrissey 0-3, B Nash, D Byrnes (1f, D Hannon 0-2 each. D O’Donovan, S Flanagan, G Mulcahy, B Nash, P Ryan, D Reidy 0-1 each.

Cork: P Horgan 0-12, (10 f), S Harnedy 0-4, S Kingston 1-0, N O’Leary, J O’Connor, L Meade, M Coleman (1f), A Cadogan, S Barret 0-1 each

Limerick: N Quaid; S Finn, D Morrissey, B Nash; D Byrnes, D Hannon, K Hayes; W O’Donoghue, D O’Donovan; G Hegarty, C Lynch, T Morrissey; A Gillane, S Flanagan, P Casey. Subs: G Mulcahy for Casey (injured) 35 + 1m, D Reidy for Hegarty 62m, C Coughlan for Hannon (inj) 65m, B Murphy for Mulcahy 68m P Ryan for T Morrissey 70m

Cork: P Collins, N O’Leary, R Downey, S O’Donoghue; T O’Mahony, M Coleman, E Cadogan; D Fitzgibbon, L Meade; C Cahalane, S Harnedy, R O’Flynn; J O’Connor, P Horgan, S Kingston. Subs: D Cahalane for C Cahalane ht; A Cadogan for O’Connor 47m, S O’Leary-Hayes for N O’Leary 47m, S Barrett for Fitzibbon 48m, N Cashman for O’Donoghue (inj) 52m, D Dalton for O’Flynn (inj.) 55m

Referee: Fergal Horgan (Tipperary)