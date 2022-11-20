Brandon O’Connell’s late point helps Ballyea hang on against 14-man St Finbarr’s

Ben Cunningham of St Finbarr’s in action against Brandon O’Connell of Ballyea during the Munster Club SHC semi-final at Cusack Park in Ennis, Clare. Photo by Daire Brennan/Sportsfile

Ballyea held grimly on to book their place in the Munster final despite a battling performance from 14 man St Finbarr’s in Cusack Park in Ennis.

The Cork champions played the vast majority of the game with 14 men and to their credit manufactured a late chance from a controversially awarded 65 to force extra time.

However Ben Cunningham, who had been excellent for the ‘Barrs all afternoon, pulled his effort just wide to see the Clare men move into the provincial decider.

The main incident of the first half arrived on nine minutes.

The ‘Barrs’ Conor Cahalane clashed with Jack Browne in front of the linesman and after consultation with his linesman, referee Michael Kennedy flashed a red card.

Ballyea led by 1-1 to 0-2 at that stage, their goal coming from Gary Brennan.

The noted former Clare footballer was allowed to carry the ball down the throat of the ‘Barrs’ defence and while he momentarily lost possession, he got enough on the follow up to bat past Shane Hurley.

In difficult conditions Ballyea struggled to make their numerical advantage count.

Cunningham converted most of what came his way for the Cork side while for the most part, Tony Kelly, who started at full forward but drifted out, saw his influence limited.

Mossy Gavin tapped over two nice scores for the home side but a brilliant Ben O’Connor point, his second of the game, ensured the Cork men trailed by the minimum (1-5 to 0-7) at the break.

Ger Cunningham’s men continued to stay in the fight and took the lead on 43 minutes when Cunningham lashed over a point.

However, Kelly stormed into the game and he twice pulled his side level when St Finbarr’s took the lead.

Kelly’s third point of the half from a 65 helped the home side into a two point lead before Barr’s pegged them back.

Brandon O’Connell then edged his side ahead before Cunningham’s late chance went wide to confirm Ballyea’s progress.

Scorers – Ballyea: T Kelly 0-5 (2 65, 1f), M Gavin 0-3, G Brennan 1-0, B O’Connell, G O’Connell, A Griffin, N Deasy (1f) 0-1 each. St Finbarr’s: B Cunningham 0-9 (5f), B O’Connor, B Hayes 0-2 each, E Twomey 0-1.

Ballyea: B Coote; B O’Connell, P Casey, P Flanagan; G O’Connell, J Browne, J Murphy; T Kelly, S Lineen; N Deasy, P Lillis, C O’Connor; M Gavin, G Brennan, A Griffin Subs: C Brennan for Lineen (49), M Garry for O’Connor (54), M O’Leary for Gavin (56).

St Finbarr’s: S Hurley; E Keane, J Burns, C Walsh; B O’Connor, D Cahalane, B Hennessy; W Buckley, E Twomey; B Cunningham, G O’Connor, C Cahalane; B Hayes, P Buggy, J Cahalane Subs: S Cunningham for Buckley (45), C Doolan for Hennessy (BS 52-53), C Doolan for G O’Connor (56), E Finn for J Cahalane (60).

Referee: M Kennedy (Tipperary).