'Both managers were treated with the same respect' - ex-Wexford chairman on football vs hurling row

Former Wexford chairman Derek Kent insists that officials in the county went to great lengths to ensure football and hurling were treated fairly.

Kent was responding to claims from the county’s former football manager, Paul Galvin, that the hurling manager, Davy Fitzgerald, wanted the county’s centre of excellence “to himself” and had started to “interfere” with his preparations.

And Kent, who was Wexford chairman for Galvin’s brief stint as football boss last year, insists that every effort was made to help both teams compete.

"The centre of excellence in Wexford in Ferns, we do have two pitches, for the senior hurlers and footballers, their own particular pitches and they look after them themselves and they train on,” Kent told Independent.ie.

“The odd night you’d get a cross-over, but it would be very seldom. So regarding the facilities from the county board side there's no issue, both managers and both codes got their pitches and got equal access and they were both in excellent condition.

“I worked well with both managers, they are both exceptional managers and I have a great relationship with both of them. Both managers were treated with the same respect and given the same level of support.”

Galvin made the claims on the Irish Examiner football podcast where he recalled what he saw as Fitzgerald’s attempts to sideline football.

“I had no difficulty dealing with the hurling manager until such time as he started to interfere a little bit with my operation,” Galvin said.

“I was building a new team there. I made a couple of decisions to shake the thing up a little bit. And we were starting fresh with a young group. I had to keep my head down because there was a lot of stuff flying around and we needed to get results.

“We started to get results and that was enough of an answer for me at the time.

“I did feel there was a bit of interference that made my job more difficult and made the situation down there difficult.

“I had a very good relationship with the chairman but some of the things that went on… I think Davy wanted the training ground to himself. He wanted Ferns to himself down there. He certainly let it be known pretty early that we weren’t welcome in Ferns, the football side of things.

“Because some of the things he did made it clear to me that we weren’t welcome in Ferns basically. That was my take on the situation.”