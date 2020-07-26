Both Cannings dismissed within a minute of each other as Portumna flop

The game was poised on a knife-edge after the second water break, but Joe and Jack Canning were both shown straight red cards in the space of a minute for interfering with the helmet of an opponent, while Jeffrey Lawless struck two goals and Joseph Cooney also found the net to wrap up the win for the 2015 champions.

Ten minutes from time, Joe Canning saw red first following a clash with Sarsfields’ captain and former Galway player Kevin Hynes, but the attacker can feel aggrieved to have picked up a red card as Hynes’ helmet came undone as the duo wrestled on the ground, although Canning was deemed the aggressor.

Complaints

However, former All-Ireland minor winner Jack Canning could have few complaints, having been sent to the line when he recklessly pulled off Ian Skehill’s helmet less than a minute after his uncle was punished.

In the same group, champions St Thomas’ needed a miraculous second-half recovery to deny Castlegar victory as Conor Cooney’s added-time goal sealed a 2-23 to 3-18 win.

In Group 2, Tadhg Haran hit 1-10 for Liam Mellows, but it wasn’t enough to deny Turloughmore as Barry Callanan’s first-half goal set Turlough’ on their way.

Elsewhere, two late points from Conor Hanniffy and a Niall Burke goal gave Oranmore/Maree the honours as 15 Evan Niland points couldn’t stop Clarinbridge suffering a 1-17 to 0-19 loss.

In Friday’s opening Group 1 game, Tommy Larkins managed to fend off a comeback from 14-man Loughrea to register a 1-16 to 0-15 victory in Athenry, with Conor Gardiner’s goal a key score.

