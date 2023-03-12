Boosted by return of Tooreen crew, Mayo deliver 26-point decimation of Monaghan

Mayo recorded their first win of the league campaign at a damp Castlebar with a 26-point hiding of a Monaghan team who had come to MacHale park boasting three wins from their opening three games.

A relentless attacking display from a Mayo side with several of their frontline players from the Tooreen club back in action gave the Connacht men a sorely-needed victory, which leaves them still in the hunt for a semi-final place heading into their round-five trip to Louth this weekend.

Goals from Jason Coyne, Eoin Delaney, Seán Kenny and Adrian Philips helped the hosts into an insurmountable 4-14 to 0-7 lead at the half-time whistle, while midfielder Daniel Huane added his name to the list of goalscorers shortly after half-time.

Cormac Philips, meanwhile, kept the scoreboard moving for the hosts and finished with ten points to his name.

Monaghan, who had already posted wins over Fermanagh, Armagh and Louth and arrived with their place in a league play-off already as good as safe, never got going here. Niall Garland and Fergal Rafter did their best to keep the Farneymen in the contest and goalkeeper Dylan McAree produced some top-drawer saves, but their backline had no answers to the pace and slickness of the Mayo attack.

Arthur Hughes’ men host Roscommon in Clontibert, knowing a win will still be enough to seal their place in the league final; Mayo, meanwhile, must win in Darver against Louth to stand a chance of finishing in the top three and progressing to a semi-final.

SCORERS – Mayo: C Philips (8f, 1 ’65) 0-10; A Philips 1-3; E Delaney, S Kenny and J Coyne 1-2 each; D Huane 1-1; D Kenny, D Hill, J Cassidy, J Heraty and M Farrell 0-1 each. Monaghan: N Garland (1f) 0-6; F Rafter (3f) 0-4; S Lambe (1f) 0-2; C Flynn and P Malone 0-1 each.

MAYO – B Douglas 6; J Lyons 7, J Murphy 7, C Murray 8; D Kenny 7, J Mooney 8, D Hill 7; J Cassidy 7, D Huane 8; S Kenny 7, J Heraty 6, C Philips 8; A Philips 7, E Delaney 7, J Coyne 8. Subs: M Farrell 6 for Heraty 49, L Connor 6 for Hill 52, K Gallagher 6 for S Kenny 57, P Dozio for Coyne 63, E Heraty (for Cassidy 69).

MONAGHAN – D McAree 8; J Guinan 6, S McNally 5, C McAnespie 5; C Flynn 6, K Crawley 5, C McNally 5; A Kenny 5, C Merrick 5; N Garland 7, D Hughes 5, F Rafter 6; S Lambe 6, P Malone 5, C McHugh 4. Subs: J Lowry 5 (for McAnespie 28), A Gernon 5 (for McNally ht), C Guinan 4 (for Hughes 46), E Walsh 5 (for Rafter 46), C Power 4 (for Merrick 54).

Ref – M Farrell (Roscommon)