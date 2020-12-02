Boost for Liam Cahill's Déise with Shane Fives set to be fit for All-Ireland final

Shane Fives is back in training after injury and is in contention for Waterford's All-Ireland final against Limerick. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Waterford’s Shane Fives is set to be available for Sunday week’s All-Ireland SHC final with Deise manager Liam Cahill confirming that he will pull from almost a full deck for the clash with Limerick.

Pauric Mahony remains a long term absentee but the return of Fives from a quad injury is a boost as Waterford plot an unlikely path to Liam MacCarthy cup glory, having only taken a draw from their eight championship matches prior to the 2020 season.

“Shane Fives is back from injury after the Munster final and is training well, he’s putting himself into contention for the All-Ireland final, for selection,” Cahill said at Waterford’s All-Ireland final press night in Dungarvan.

“Everybody else is fine as of now. We still have a number of training sessions to get through and we just hope that everyone gets through those okay.”

Cahill was among those managers to lobby for extended panellists to be allowed to travel to games and he hailed the decision to relax restrictions this week.

“It’s brilliant news, I’m delighted to be able to bring all our panel to Dublin for the All-Ireland. It’s been tough going to date, I think that’s been well aired by a lot of managers to date. I think it’s well done to everyone concerned for making it happen.”

The logistics for this year’s All-Ireland final are uncomplicated for the Deise, with Cahill’s men planning to travel up and down on the same day.

"We’ll go to Dublin on the Sunday, play our match, please God we’ll perform, and then just come home. That’s the way it is.

"We’ll get our takeaway food in Croke Park and come away home, that’s what we did last Saturday in Croke Park, and come back down the road to our families straight away.

"It’s strange, but it’s also humbling. It brings people back to basics, and we’re just glad to have the opportunity to play at all.

"There’s a lot of gratitude around my camp in particular that we got our games played. Now we’re in an All-Ireland final it’s marvellous.

"But the logistics are quite simple. We’ll be adhering to the guidelines, all of them, and we’ll do whatever is asked of us.”

And he agreed that with fewer issues such as tickets and banquet arrangements to worry about, the way is clear for his players to concentrate on preparing for Limerick.

“I think that’s a help. With big games it’s a real distraction, whether you’re Dublin, going to those games every year, or a county in its first final in a long number of years.

“It’s a distraction because it’s something players find difficult to deal with - it’s something I found difficult to deal with myself as a player and I’m glad that that burden isn’t on players this year in particular.

“It is a help, I think, for a player with his mindset and with his performance leading into a match.”

Online Editors