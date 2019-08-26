Boost for Galway hurlers as S&C coach Lukasz Kirszenstein stays on

The Galway hurling scene is in a state of chaos at present with the sudden departure of Micheál Donoghue as senior boss but they have received a welcome boost by retaining the services of much-heralded strength and conditioning coach Lukasz Kirszenstein.

The next Galway manager is unlikely to be known before October 1 as the senior squad met behind closed doors last Friday to discuss the fall-out to Donoghue's exit but holding onto Kirszenstein is viewed as a crucial re-appointment.As reported by Galway Bay FM, Polish native Kirszenstein has extended his term with Galway and will continue to work as head of athletic development with all Galway's flagship hurling teams going forward, including their U-20 and minor panels.Kirszenstein shot to fame in recent years when part of back-to-back All-Ireland SHC triumphs having helped both Tipperary and Galway to All-Ireland success in 2016 and '17 and he is recognised as one of the best strength and conditioning coaches in the game.

