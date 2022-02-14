Bonnar hails Tipp ‘bravery’ as they race to top of table

Tipperary hurling manager Colm Bonnar hailed the “bravery” of his players in not abandoning their new game-plan in the face of fierce Kilkenny resistance at Semple Stadium yesterday.

A 1-19 to 1-18 victory over their old rivals in Thurles pushed Tipp to the top of Division 1B, with Bonnar promising changes for their game against Dublin on Sunday week, having started the same 15 in the opening two rounds.

Tipp are clearly trying to transition their play to the more possession-based game of teams like Limerick and Waterford and had to hold their nerve in doing so as Kilkenny came back from a six-point half-time deficit to draw level by the 48th minute.

“It takes a lot of bravery for the players to keep to the game-plan,” admitted Bonnar.

“I know maybe we gave away a couple of scores and overplayed it a few times, but our lads are going to take those chances and I have to commend them for the bravery shown.

“I have to say I liked the style that I saw there today in terms of what the players were trying to do. Yes, there were occasions when we went out of the game big-time and Kilkenny came at us, scoring four, five or six points on the trot.

“That’s something we’ll have to look at and see if we can stop a team. But, at this level, you are not going to own the game against the likes of your Limericks or Kilkennys or Waterfords. They are always going to have a dominant period.

“But it’s the response that’s in you and our response was very positive.”

Brian Cody was putting no time-frame on the return of the Ballyhale contingent to Kilkenny colours after their All-Ireland club final defeat to Ballygunner and expressed himself reasonably satisfied with the performance, if not the result.