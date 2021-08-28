Blow for Limerick after confirmation Peter Casey ruptured cruciate ligament in All-Ireland hurling final

Peter Casey of Limerick receives medical attention after suffering a cruciate knee ligament tear in the All-Ireland final. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Limerick hurling has been dealt a huge blow with news that Peter Casey has ruptured his cruciate knee ligament which could him out of action for up to nine months. Casey went off injured in last Sunday’s All-Ireland final after scoring five points from play in the first half.

He had earlier gained a reprieve when he successfully appealed a red card received in the semi-final win over Waterford. The Na Piarsaigh player’s brother Mike underwent a cruciate ligament operation on his knee last November.

Another Limerick defender, Richie English, suffered a cruciate ligament injury at the start of 2020.

There was another set-back for Limerick with the news that strength and conditioning coach Mikey Kiely is leaving the back room team.

The strength and conditioning coach behind Limerick's back-to-back All-Ireland hurling triumphs is to take up a role with Ulster Rugby, having already worked with the province in their pre-season.

Kiely replaced Joe O'Connor as Limerick S&C coach after the 2019 season, having previously worked with the county's footballers.