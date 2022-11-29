Blow for Kilkenny as star midfielder Conor Browne opts out for 2023

Kilkenny hurling boss Derek Lyng will have to plan without the services of Conor Browne for his first season at the helm with the powerful midfielder planning to take the year out of the county fold to go travelling.

Browne started this year’s All-Ireland SHC final defeat to Limerick at midfield having nailed down a spot with the Cats in recent seasons under Brian Cody, but the James Stephens clubman is stepping away for 2023.

The 26-year-old, who also started the 2019 All-Ireland final, will be missed by Lyng with his athleticism a huge asset in recent years and the new Kilkenny boss is believed to be running the rule over 60 players in training at present before cutting his squad.

​Browne’s absence means that Lyng is already without two starters from this year’s All-Ireland final with half-back Mikey Carey already setting off on his travels with some speculation that he may not return for the 2024 season.

Leinster rivals Wexford, managed by Darragh Egan, have also been hit with a blow as Model defender Shaun Murphy announced his retirement from inter-county duty yesterday after giving 11 years of service to the purple and gold.

The Oulart-The Ballagh clubman has been an ever-present for Wexford in recent times having really forged his place under Davy Fitzgerald (2017-2021) but injuries have caught up on him over the past 18 months and he was limited in his involvement under Egan this past season.

“It has been a tough and frustrating 18 months with an ongoing injury and unfortunately I don’t think I can give the energy and commitment required,” Murphy said as he confirmed his Model departure.

“It was a huge honour and privilege to wear the purple and gold and I am very grateful to have had the opportunity.”