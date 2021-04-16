Blow for Davy Fitzgerald as Paudie Foley opts out of Wexford hurling fold

Paudie Foley has opted out of the Wexford senior hurling squad for this year

Davy Fitzgerald has been dealt a major blow as the Wexford hurling boss will be forced to plan without defender Paudie Foley for the 2021 season after the two-time All-Star nominee opted out of the Model fold.

Wexford officially return to training on Monday, but they will do so without the Crossabeg-Ballymurn clubman and his absence will be sorely felt given his deadly accuracy from placed balls as well as regularly popping up with scores from play.

The towering half-back confirmed to Fitzgerald today of his desire to take a year away from the Wexford squad with the decision likely to hurt their hopes for the season ahead.

This is expected to be Fitzgerald’s fifth and final year at the helm in the sunny south east as they aim to scale the heights of 2019 when ending a 15-year famine with Leinster SHC success before narrowly falling to subsequent champions Tipperary in the All-Ireland semi-final.

Foley joins a host of other high-profile players set to watch the county action from afar this season with former Kilkenny captain Colin Fennelly, Waterford goalkeeper Stephen O'Keeffe, Clare defender Seadna Morey and Dublin football star Paul Mannion among those taking a year out.

