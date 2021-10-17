Blow for Clare as Tony Kelly set for lengthy spell on the sidelines with ankle injury

Tony Kelly was in scintillating form in 2021 for Clare. Image credit: Sportsfile.

Clare star Tony Kelly looks set for a long spell on the sidelines after his club manager revealed that he is set to undergo surgery on an ankle injury.

Kelly was sprung from the bench to help Ballyea to a dramatic one-point win over Kilmaley in their Clare SHC quarter-final.

The two-time All Star wasn’t fit enough to start the game but hit 0-2 after being sprung from the bench as his side moved into the last four.

And Ballyea manager Robbie Hogan told Clare FM afterwards that Kelly is set for surgery this week. It is expected the recuperation period could see him miss a large part of next year’s league campaign.

Ballyea joined Éire Óg, Inagh-Kilnamona and Newmarket in the semi-finals with the draw set to be made on Monday evening. Eire Og dethroned Sixmilebridge thanks to a late Shane O’Donnell goal.