Blistering second-half blows Offaly away as Cork claim All-Ireland U-20 title

Cork 2-22 Offaly 3-13

Cork dashed Offaly's All-Ireland dreams with a blistering second-half display securing their third U-20 crown in four years at Semple Stadium this afternoon.

Cork, managed by former Rebel star Ben O'Connor, had the upper hand at the break (1-11 to 1-9) but they put the foot firmly on the throttle in the opening 10 minutes of the second half.

Micheál Mullins had a goal on the board after nine seconds of the new half as they fired 1-6 without response with Ben Cunningham, William Buckley and Jack Leahy shooting the lights out up front to secure their 14th title at this grade.

Offaly, managed by former Limerick hurler Leo O'Connor, were chasing their first All-Ireland crown at the U-20/U-21 grade but they were overpowered by a dominant Cork side, which looks littered with future senior stars.

Thurles erupted when Offaly hit the pitch with a huge Faithful support in situ among the 29,380 attendance and they were on their feet after two minutes when star forward Adam Screeney opened the scoring from a free after being fouled himself.

William Buckley responded for Cork, but Screeney was unplayable in the opening quarter with his hands on everything good that Offaly were doing, and he helped them into a 0-4 to 0-1 lead.

Cork's star man Cunningham was often double teamed by Offaly in the opening half as they tried to nullify his threat, but he opened his account from a free in the eighth minute before they fired the game's opening goal a minute later.

Cunningham forced a goal chance which Offaly goalkeeper Mark Troy dealt with, but the ball was spilled in defence seconds later with Diarmuid Healy firing to the net.

Jack Leahy pointed to put them 1-3 to 0-4 ahead but Offaly immediately responded at the other end with Cormac Egan, an All-Ireland U-20 FC winner in 2021, taken out en route to goal.

Shane Kingston received a yellow card for that high tackle and Dan Ravenhill blasted the resultant penalty to the net to edge Leo O'Connor's side back in front again.

Buckley and Screeney traded points and it was nip and tuck in the second quarter with Cork gaining a real foothold around the middle of the park and looking dangerous every time they attacked at pace.

Offaly needed half-time to come as Cork threatened to pull clear with seven different scorers in the opening half as the Rebels led by two at the break, 1-11 to 1-9.

The Cork onslaught that was threatening before half-time materialised immediately after the break as the Rebels fired a goal within nine seconds as Mullins raced through the Offaly defence before firing to the net.

Cork were rampant and fired 1-6 without a reply to make their game-winning charge with Cunningham starting to run riot as they found several holes in the Offaly defence to open up a commanding 2-17 to 1-9 lead.

Screeney (free) broke the Cork resistance with Offaly's first point of the new half in the 40th minute while Conor Doyle fired a goal a minute later to breathe some life into Offaly's charge.

Cork were still the dominant force from there to the finish, however, as Cunningham continued to excel the longer the game went on.

The Faithful kept it respectable, though, with substitute Shane Rigney firing a 65th minute goal as the Rebels coasted home by six points.

SCORERS - Cork: B Cunningham 0-9 (5f), D Healy, M Mullins 1-1 each, J Leahy, W Buckley 0-4 each, D Cremin, T O'Connell, A O'Sullivan 0-1 each

Offaly: A Screeney 0-9 (7f), D Ravenhill 1-4 (1-0 penalty, 2f 0-1 '65), C Doyle, S Rigney 1-0 each.

CORK - B Saunderson; M Howell, S Kingston, D O'Sullivan; J Dwyer, B O'Connor, M Mullins; T O'Connell, E Downey; W Buckley, B Cunningham, D Healy; R O'Sullivan, D Cremin, J Leahy.

Subs: E O'Leary for O'Sullivan (45), A O'Sullivan for Cremin (48), C Walsh for Leahy (55), B Keating for O'Connell and C Doolin for Dwyer (58).

OFFALY - M Troy; P Taaffe, J Mahon, B Kavanagh; L Watkins, S Bourke, T Guinan; C Spain, C King; D Bourke, C Egan, C Doyle; D Ravenhill, C Mitchell, A Screeney.

Subs: S Rigney for Egan inj (half-time), R Kelly for Taaffe and B Egan for Mitchell (both 40), J Hoctor for King (46), A Watkins for Spain (53).

REF - C Mooney (Dublin)