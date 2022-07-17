| 17°C Dublin

Blink first and the day is lost for Kilkenny or Limerick

Two genuine heavyweights, the best two teams in the country, are ready to wage sporting war

There are so many sub-plots and angles through which this game can be looked, but few are better than Brian Cody, left, versus John Kiely. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

Jamesie O'Connor

It’ll be proper big boys’ stuff this afternoon before a full house in Croke Park. We have the two best teams in the country, a status both have earned, and in Kilkenny’s case without necessarily getting the credit or respect they deserved along the way.

The closer it gets to throw-in, the scarier things get from a Limerick perspective. The three-in-a-row may be within touching distance, but a hungry, motivated bunch of men in black and amber stand ready to play the grim reaper. I said last week that the unstoppable force is about to meet the immovable object. That’s how this game feels, two genuine heavyweights, ready to wage sporting war with each other.

