Blink first and the day is lost for Kilkenny or Limerick

It’ll be proper big boys’ stuff this afternoon before a full house in Croke Park. We have the two best teams in the country, a status both have earned, and in Kilkenny’s case without necessarily getting the credit or respect they deserved along the way.

The closer it gets to throw-in, the scarier things get from a Limerick perspective. The three-in-a-row may be within touching distance, but a hungry, motivated bunch of men in black and amber stand ready to play the grim reaper. I said last week that the unstoppable force is about to meet the immovable object. That’s how this game feels, two genuine heavyweights, ready to wage sporting war with each other.

There are so many sub-plots and angles through which this game can be looked, but few are better than Brian Cody versus John Kiely. The Kilkenny maestro may have 11 titles in the bag as manager, but don’t tell me that this one wouldn’t mean more to him than any of the others. This is personal. It’s seven years since the last one, and this is a glorious opportunity to ram it down the throats of all the doubters, the critics, the naysayers — inside and outside the county — who have called for his head.

The game may have changed, but I never subscribed to the narrative that Cody had been left behind. So many of the core principles and values he holds dear and believes in, remain intrinsically linked to success in this game, and with the last three Leinster titles, and narrow semi-final defeats in 2020 and ’21, I saw no evidence that the players weren’t playing for him or that he wasn’t getting the best out of them. If there’s even a shred of his personality and mood in the team that takes the field today, Kilkenny will bring a level of savagery and commitment that Limerick will have to go deep into their souls to match in order to win.

For Kiely and his players, history beckons. No county outside of the big three has put three titles together. To win four in five years would cement both his and his team’s legacy. They can’t afford to look at it that way, but deep down, I’m sure it matters.

These two haven’t met in the championship since 2019, so Limerick have yet to beat the Cats in a big game in Croke Park. That also matters. They know it. Kilkenny know it. So if this game is in the melting pot with ten minutes left, as we all hope it will be, who blinks first?

Limerick defence v Kilkenny attack

There’s a common denominator in Kilkenny’s two championship defeats this year (away to Galway and at home to Wexford): TJ Reid was largely contained.

Conversely, against Dublin and in both the Leinster final and All-Ireland semi-final wins, no other player wielded a bigger influence. Stop him, and you go a long way towards stopping Kilkenny. Irrespective of where he starts or ends up, he has to be Limerick’s priority target. I don’t see them man-marking him, but they can’t allow him the freedom of Croke Park either and the closer he plays to goal the bigger the threat he poses given his aerial prowess. It may be the only potential chink in that Limerick armoury at the back, but one I anticipate Kilkenny going after.

Having shot the lights out against Clare — 2-19 from play, a solitary wide in the opening half — Kilkenny’s forwards have the form and confidence you want heading into a final. Eoin Cody is a potential match-winner, and both he and Adrian Mullen have rediscovered their mojo. The supporting cast, Mossy Keoghan, Billy Ryan and Pádraig Walsh will need to hold their own, and one of the Kilkenny forwards has to come up trumps and have a day of days.

Obviously, they’ll need to be as accurate and efficient as they were a fortnight ago, and ideally get a couple of goals — a big ask, given the calibre of today’s opposition.

There’s experience on the bench, including Walter Walsh, and with Richie Hogan named in the 26, could he be the wild card to play in a tight finish?

While Mike Casey has done well since resuming at number three, there’s a legitimate argument that Limerick are a better-balanced side with Dan Morrissey at full-back, Kyle Hayes at number five and Cian Lynch at centre-forward. Even if Kiely was toying with that decision, Lynch’s injury means Limerick are unchanged at the back.

Irrespective, that won’t change the way they play or defend. Both corner-backs, Seán Finn and Barry Nash, have been outstanding. Nash’s distribution has been first class, so there’s no way Kilkenny will allow him the same time to pick out the passes he’s pinged all year. But that’s easier said than done, especially if Kilkenny go with two inside.

Diarmaid Byrnes will presumably hold his position on the right flank, Declan Hannon will sit at number six, enabled by the midfielders and wing-forwards coming deep as their system requires. Still, opponents have had joy — Tony Kelly in Munster, Cathal Mannion in the All-Ireland semi-final — when they’ve found those pockets of space and got their shots away. Kilkenny have the weapons to hurt them, but provided they don’t cough up goals, I still expect Limerick to contain the Cats to a manageable total.

Kilkenny defence v Limerick attack

If the chasing pack has narrowed the gap to Limerick, how have they gone about it? Obviously Cian Lynch’s unavailability is a factor, but another key element is the way teams have approached the challenges posed by Tom Morrissey and Gearóid Hegarty on the wings.

The penny has dropped. Allowing them the latitude teams had previously is a recipe for disaster. Waterford paid the price in the 2020 All-Ireland final, when they ran amok with 12 points from play between them, and Cork fared no better a year ago where they combined for 2-5 from play.

It requires serious trust in your full-back line, but teams have decided they have to be man-marked. The duo’s work-rate remains undiminished, but their scoring returns have dropped. I expect Mikey Carey will track Hegarty, with Paddy Deegan following Morrissey (although it could be the other way around).

The trade-off is that when Limerick’s half-forwards go deep, there’s more scope for Aaron Gillane and Séamus Flanagan to flourish. Gillane, in particular, has really stepped up and assumed greater responsibility in Lynch’s absence. At the top of his game, his battle with Huw Lawlor remains a crucial match-up, especially if the service is on a par with what Gillane has become accustomed to.

If the full-back line is to survive in that kind of space, then it’s imperative that those out the field make every effort to wreck the quality of ball going in. Take it as a given that Kilkenny will aim to hit everything that moves in the middle third, and hook, block and tackle themselves to a standstill.

Sustaining it for 70 minutes will be the challenge

Arguably the biggest headache for Cody is the potential mismatch Kyle Hayes presents, assuming he plays at 11. He is a big-game player, and there were signs against Galway that he is rediscovering his form. Richie Reid has done well at centre-back but will want to drop off and support his full-back line. The last thing Kilkenny want is Hayes running at Reid, rampaging through the heart of that Kilkenny defence, and this could well be where this game is won and lost.

Goalkeepers and puck-out strategy

Nickie Quaid and Eoin Murphy are the top two netminders in the country, so this is the one area where neither side has an advantage or decisive edge.

Apart from some completely uncharacteristic errors against Galway in Salthill — the only below-par game I recall Murphy ever having in the near decade he’s manned the position — he’s been everything you’d want between the posts. Solid, dependable, possibly the best shot-stopper in the game. The calm authority he brings to the position, allied to his near flawless distribution, means that for me he ticks all the boxes.

With TJ Reid and other natural ball-winners out the field, Murphy has plenty of puck-out options, especially if or when Walter Walsh makes his appearance. However, while Kilkenny have become far more adept at going short and playing out from the back, I think Limerick will be happy to concede the short puck-out, and then look to turn them over in their own half of the field.

While Quaid hasn’t had a whole lot to do from a shot-stopping perspective, he’s been his reliable, unfussy self between the posts. If anything, his distribution has improved, and like Murphy, he too will have options in terms of where he goes with the ball. What I don’t see Kilkenny doing is conceding the short puck-out and allowing Barry Nash or Mike Casey the time Galway afforded them to pick out the perfect ball to the inside forwards. There’s likely to be much greater pressure applied.

Limerick are so well drilled though that if Kilkenny push up on their puck-out, Quaid will hit the spaces that open up out the field.

Midfield

Considering they were both All-Stars last year, and know each other’s games inside out, on paper Will O’Donoghue and Darragh O’Donovan should give Limerick an edge here.

However, this is the one area of the field where I think there’s been a drop in Limerick’s standards — they haven’t played as well as in the last two seasons. O’Donovan certainly hasn’t fully regained the form of last year, nor had the same impact on the ball. Yet against Galway, he had more possessions than any other Limerick outfield player other than Mike Casey.

Similarly, while O’Donoghue’s work-rate, effort and human wrecking ball approach in the middle third, in terms of the physicality and aggression he brings, make him an integral part of this team, I don’t think he’s been as effective either. This is likely to be ferociously competitive and Kilkenny certainly won’t allow themselves to be bullied the way Cork were back in the championship opener by Limerick’s midfield enforcer.

Their consistency of selection, however, is in stark contrast to Kilkenny, where Cody has chopped and changed his midfield partnership throughout the campaign. Conor Browne and Cian Kenny are named to start and will bring plenty of energy and athleticism to the middle third, but it’s a part of the field Kilkenny will surely supplement with extra bodies, given the physical edge Limerick appear to have.

Conclusion

The closer this game gets, the easier it becomes to make a compelling case for why Kilkenny can win. In TJ Reid, Eoin Cody and Adrian Mullen, they have the marquee forwards, as well as in Reid, a metronomically accurate free-taker. They have the history, the tradition and the belief that goes with it. Coming in as underdogs, with a full panel to pick from, and the momentum of the two huge wins behind them, they will relish the battle and ravenous as they are, they will fight to the final whistle. That makes them formidable opponents, worthy of our respect.

Cian Lynch being ruled out is a big blow to Limerick, because they are undoubtedly a better team with him on the field. It’s probably no coincidence either, that neither Tom Morrissey nor Gearóid Hegarty have played as well in Lynch’s absence. Limerick have had to dig deeper this summer than at any other point in the run they have been on. How much the attritional nature of this year’s campaign has taken out of them may only become fully apparent if this game goes down to the wire.

Yet, the fact it’s Kilkenny and not Clare they face, will have concentrated Limerick minds. There’s unfinished business with Kilkenny — 2019 surely hasn’t been forgotten, and it’s inconceivable that this team will fail to beat Kilkenny in a big game in Croke Park.

In 2020 and 2021, Limerick saved their best performance for when it mattered most, on the biggest day of the year, in the All-Ireland final. They may not quite reach those levels, but I think they’ll withstand the Kilkenny blitzkrieg and once more have enough on the bench to get them home.