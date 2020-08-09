Blackrock power past Newtownshandrum to secure top spot in Group B

Shane O'Keeffe of Blackrock in action against Kieran O'Sullivan of Newtownshandrum during the Cork County Senior Hurling Championship Group B Round 2 match at Mallow GAA Grounds in Mallow, Cork. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Blackrock secured top spot in Group B with a rampant performance to see off Newtownshandrum at Mallow.

Early goals from Tadhg Deasy and Alan Connolly put the Rockies into an early 2-4 to 0-1 lead, but two Jamie Coughlan goals for Newtown meant it was 2-10 to 2-6 at half-time.

Blackrock pulled clear again, with Connolly finishing with 1-11 and Deasy 1-6.

Second place in that group will be determined by the Newtown-Erin’s Own game in three weeks.

On Saturday, Erin’s Own came from behind to see off Bishopstown.

Ronan Twomey scored 1-2 and Eoghan Murphy seven points as they came from seven points down to win 1-16 to 1-14.

In Sunday’s other game, Na Piarsaigh eliminated St Finbarr’s from Group C with a 2-23 to 0-17 victory at Páirc Uí Rinn.

Shane Forde hit a second-minute goal to help Na Piarsaigh lead by 1-12 to 0-11 at half-time and Forde struck again in the second half.

The result means Na Piarsaigh will play group leaders Glen Rovers in three weeks knowing that a win would give them top spot.

The Glen edged past Carrigtwohill 1-18 to 1-16 in Cobh on Saturday.

Conor Dorris scored 1-5 for last year’s beaten finalists, while Patrick Horgan contributed eight points.

In Group A, Sarsfields ensured they can’t be topped as they beat Douglas 4-15 to 1-22.

Jack O’Connor (two), Liam Healy and Daniel Hogan got the goals, but Shane Kingston grabbed 12 points for Douglas while Alan Cadogan scored 1-4.

They now face Midleton in what is effectively a quarter-final play-off.

