Birthday boy Michael Leane grabs last-gasp equaliser for Kerry in thriller against Carlow

Kerry looked a beaten docket at half time in this Joe McDonagh Cup thriller against Carlow in a sun splashed Austin Stack Park when they trailed 0-11 to 0-7 but a superb second-half fightback saw them rescue a point with the last puck of the game by birthday boy Michael Leane against a Carlow side that did enough to shade the verdict.

But once Kerry introduced last week’s prodigal sons Podge Boyle and Jason Diggins along with another absentee Daniel Collins, the momentum changed in the Kingdom’s favour and with Shane Conway weaving his magic for Kerry, the sides were on level terms four times in the final sixteen minutes.

James Doyle had pushed Carlow five clear on the restart but then Podge Boyle and Brandon Barrett closed the gap to three only for Carlow replying with excellent points from Jon Nolan and James Doyle.

But Kerry thanks to the genius of Shane Conway, the accuracy of Boyle, and the work rate of Paudie O’Connor, Michael Leane, Jason Diggins, Daniel Collins and Eric Leen added the next five points from Conway (3) and Boyle (2) and suddenly it was 0-15 apiece in the 54th minute. But Carlow were not about to surrender and their man of the match Marty Kavanagh added two more points while Jon Nolan extended Carlow’s lead to 0-18 to 0-15. But Conway leveled the contest again with three more, one an outrageous effort from play, sixty five metres on the run.

But Carlow went two clear again only for Conway and O’Connor leveling the game at 0-20 each in 68th minute and it was thrilling stuff. It looked to be Carlow’s day when wing back Fiachra Fitzpatrick fired over the lead point, but in the 73rd minute Conway took a side line cut to Leane who was celebrating long before the ball sailed over the bar and Kerry celebrated snatching a point that sets them up nicely for their trip to Hawkfield next Saturday.

Scorers: Kerry: S Conway (0-11, 7f’s), P Boyle (0-3, 1f), M Leane and B Barrett (0-2each), P O’Connor, C Walsh and D Collins (0-1 each). Kildare: M Kavanagh (0-13, 11f), J Nolan and J Doyle (0-3 each), F Fitzpatrick and C Nolan (0-1 each).

KERRY – J B O’Halloran 9; D Shanahan 7, C Trant 6, P O’Connor 8; E Ross 7, E Murphy 7, E Leen 8; F Mackessy 7, K O’Connor 7; M Leane 8, J Conway 6, S Conway 9; G Dooley 6, B Barrett 7, C Walsh 7. Subs: D Collins 7 for J Conway (h/t), P Boyle 8 for G Dooley (h/t), J Diggins 8 for C Trant (43), D Goggin 7 for B Barrett (48), Niall Mulcahy 6 for E Ross, (68).

CARLOW – B Treacy 7; P Doyle 7, C Lawlor 8, J P Treacy 6; F Fitzpatrick 7, D Byrne 8, J McCullagh 7; J Doyle 8, K McDonald 7; J Nolan 8, M Kavanagh 9, C Kehoe 7; J Kavanagh 6, P Boland 6, C Nolan 7. Subs: J M Nolan 7 for JP Treacy, (55), J Tracey 6 for C Kehoe, (68), F O’Toole for P Boland, (72)

Ref – K Jordan (Tipperary)