Birthday boy Michael Leane grabs last-gasp equaliser for Kerry in thriller against Carlow

Joe McDonagh Cup: Kerry 0-21 Carlow 0-21

Michael Leane in action for Kerry. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

Michael Leane in action for Kerry. Photo: Sportsfile

Kerry looked a beaten docket at half time in this Joe McDonagh Cup thriller against Carlow in a sun splashed Austin Stack Park when they trailed 0-11 to 0-7 but a superb second-half fightback saw them rescue a point with the last puck of the game by birthday boy Michael Leane against a Carlow side that did enough to shade the verdict.

But once Kerry introduced last week’s prodigal sons Podge Boyle and Jason Diggins along with another absentee Daniel Collins, the momentum changed in the Kingdom’s favour and with Shane Conway weaving his magic for Kerry, the sides were on level terms four times in the final sixteen minutes.

