Billy O’Keeffe on the double to fire Ballygunner into first ever All-Ireland Club SHC final

Pauric Mahony of Ballygunner in action against Shane McGuigan of Slaughtneil during the AIB All-Ireland Club SHC semi-final match at Parnell Park in Dublin. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Two Billy O’Keeffe goals granted Waterford champions, Ballygunner, safe passage to their first ever All-Ireland senior final after a pulsating tussle against Derry kingpins, Slaughtneil, at Parnell Park.

Both clubs were chasing a first senior All-Ireland final appearance, Slaughtneil at the fourth attempt, Ballygunner at the third.

But the Waterford champions found themselves cursed with the heavy tag of favouritism against opponents now, plainly, so comfortable, on this stage given their regular appearances since 2017.

That tag created a palpable nervousness among the Ballygunner following but Darragh O’Sullivan’s men were off to a flier, nailing an unanswered 1-2 in the opening three minutes against shell-shocked opponents.

O’Keeffe got the goal from a Peter Hogan pass, the Munster team’s familiar running off the shoulder instantly creating great prairies of space inside the Slaughtneil defence despite their deployment of Gerard Bradley as sweeper.

It was a nightmare opening for the Derry and Ulster champions but they slowly settled subsequently and, slowly, began to deprive Ballygunner the kind of space through which they had devoured Kilmallock in the recent Munster final.

Brendan Rogers was proving a real handful for Barry Coughlan while the hard-charging Jerome McGuigan was creating trouble for Philip Mahony through the middle, Ballygunner suddenly in the back foot against opponents with a clear lust for physical contact.

Dessie Hutchinson was again the go-to man for the Waterford team but found himself under tight guard from Paul McNeil while Cormac Doherty was the stand-out midfield presence in what now was quickly developing into a physically intense 50/50 tussle.

Ballygunner got to the break 1-8 to 0-9 but, worryingly for the Waterford champions, Hutchinson now on a yellow card after colliding heavily with the Slaughtneil sweeper, Bradley, just before the interval.

Bradley was collecting an ocean of loosely delivered Ballygunner ball, something clearly of real concern to ‘Gunners’ manager, Darragh O’Sullivan.

But O’Keeffe had his second goal within a minute of the resumption after marvellous work from Kevin Mahony. Coming as it did just after a Conor Sheahan point, Ballygunner suddenly had a six points lead, the Derry men on a back foot again.

Those scores seriously rattled Slaughtneil who, despite Pauric Mahony being strangely off-colour with his frees, arrived at the second water-break trailing 0-12 to 2-13.

The Ulster men abandoned their use of sweeper at that point, compelled as they were to chase a game now drifting out of reach.

They lacked absolutely nothing in heart, points from Rogers and two frees from O’Doherty meaning it was a four point game with just three minutes of normal time remaining.

But those O’Keeffe goals would ultimately prove the difference, Ballygunner edging home in the end to reach their first ever All-Ireland final.

Scorers: Ballygunner – B O’Keeffe2-3 ()-1 free), D Hutchinson and K Mahony 0-4 each, P Hogan 0-3, C Sheahan 0-2, Pauric Mahony 0-2 frees, M Mahony 0-1. Slaughtneil – C O’Doherty 0-7 (0-6 frees), B Rogers 0-4, S McGuigan 1-1, B Cassidy 0-3, J McGuigan 0-2.

Ballygunner: S O’Keeffe, I Kenny, B Coughlan, T Foley, S O’Sullivan, Philip Mahony, R Power, C Sheahan, P Leavey, D Hutchinson, M Mahony, P Hogan, B O’Keeffe, K Mahony, Pauric Mahony. Subs: None.

Slaughtneil: O O’Doherty, K McKaigue, S Cassidy, P McNeill, S McGuigan, C McAllister, M McGrath, C O’Doherty, C McKaigue, S McGuigan, J McGuigan, G Bradley, M McGuigan, B Rogers, B Cassidy. Subs: P Kearney for S Cassidy (51 mins), J Cassidy for M McGuigan (53 mins),

Referee: S Stack (Dublin).