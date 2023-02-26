Billy Drennan points way as Cats cruise to victory

BILLY DRENNAN hit 11 points as Kilkenny easily got the better of Laois in O’Moore Park to get back to winning ways after their heavy defeat to Tipperary the last day out.

Laois are rooted to the bottom of the table ahead of a relegation showdown against Antrim in two weeks’ time.

Drennan opened the scoring for the visitors before Eoin Cody added another, both inside the first minute.

John Donnelly tagged on another point before Stephen Maher got Laois on the board with a free from 50 metres out on the left sideline.

Drennan replied with a free of his own but Laois had the next two scores through Fiachra Fennell and a 65 from Maher. Donnelly and Billy Ryan hit back for the Cats before Tomás Keyes scored for Laois.

But the visitors hit their stride after a quarter of an hour, scoring seven unanswered points in 10 minutes, including three frees from Drennan.

James Keyes did eventually grab one back for Laois in the 25th minute before Drennan and Maher traded frees.

​Kilkenny came right back at Laois, though, scoring seven more points before half-time – Eoin Murphy with the pick of the bunch, scoring from well inside his own half.

There was another Maher free in among them as Laois trailed at the break by 0-21 to 0-7.

Laois got the second half off to the best possible start when Martin Phelan raised the game’s only green flag within seconds of the restart.

Aaron Dunphy added a point before Kilkenny tagged on three more points to their tally.

Stephen Maher got the next couple of scores but Kilkenny came back with two of their own.

A pair of Laois frees followed from Maher and a long-range effort from Enda Rowland before Drennan helped himself to three quick frees. This was his last action of the game, coming off for Walter Walsh.

Paddy Purcell fired back for Laois but was completely overshadowed by goalkeeper Rowland’s free from 100 metres out.

Maher added two more points soon after and Ryan Mullaney got his first score of the day after 63 minutes to bring Laois to within 10 points.

Kilkenny saw out the win with a couple of frees for Cody to complete a comprehensive victory.

SCORERS – Kilkenny: B Drennan 0-11 (8f); M Keoghan, E Cody (2f) 0-4 each; J Donnelly 0-3; B Ryan, P Mullen, P Deegan 0-2 each; T Walsh, C Buckley, E Murphy, A Murphy, P Walsh, G Dunne 0-1 each. Laois: S Maher 0-10 (9f); M Phelan 1-0; E Rowland 0-2 (2f); FC Fennell, T Keyes, A Dunphy, J Keyes, P Purcell, R Mullaney 0-1 each

KILKENNY – E Murphy; S Murphy, C Delaney, P Walsh; T Walsh, R Reid, C Buckley; P Deegan, P Mullen; B Ryan, J Donnelly, E Cody; B Drennan, M Keoghan, G Dunne. Subs: S Murphy for T Walsh (HT), A Murphy for Mullen (46), T Clifford for G Dunne (51), W Walsh for Drennan (56), C Kenny for Donnelly (62)

LAOIS – E Rowland; P Dunne, L O’Connell, D Hartnett; P Delaney, P Purcell, I Shanahan; FC Fennell, J Keyes; R Mullaney, S Maher, J Kelly; R King, M Phelan, T Keyes. Subs: P Lalor for Fennell (h-t), A Dunphy for Dunne (ht), E Lyons for J Keyes (45), J Duggan for T Keyes (52), D Delaney for King (65),

REF – T Gleeson (Dublin).