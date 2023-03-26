Billy Drennan dazzles once again as Kilkenny defeat Cork and book League final date with Limerick

Kilkenny 2-22 Cork 0-22

Billy Drennan of Kilkenny is tackled by Cork players, from left, Damien Cahalane, Ciarán Joyce and Niall O’Leary

Michael Verney

Kilkenny will face Limerick in a mouth-watering Division 1 HL League final after goals proved the difference when overcoming Cork in Nowlan Park this afternoon.

