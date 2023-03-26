Billy Drennan dazzles once again as Kilkenny defeat Cork and book League final date with Limerick
Kilkenny 2-22 Cork 0-22
Michael Verney
Kilkenny will face Limerick in a mouth-watering Division 1 HL League final after goals proved the difference when overcoming Cork in Nowlan Park this afternoon.
Latest Hurling
Cork advance to Munster MHC final with three-point win over Limerick
Tipperary bow out of Munster MHC with victory over Waterford
Declan Hannon set to miss most of Munster Championship but Séamus Flanagan looks in the clear
Eddie Brennan: Limerick lucky to escape to victory and were guilty of a few nasty, cheap shots
Dublin march into Leinster semi final with six-point victory over Laois
Major blow for Limerick as captain Declan Hannon faces a month on the sideline
‘It was upsetting, no-one playing the game should ever have to go through that’ - Ikem Ugwueru on racist abuse suffered by Lee Chin
‘Somebody running from the dugout, in to hit a player a dig, is just absolutely disgusting’ – Shane Dowling
Mighty Morris leads Tipperary charge as defensive errors cost Banner badly
‘This is not true, this is lies’ – Limerick boss John Kiely takes aim at hype ‘nonsense’ about his men
Top Stories
Everything you need to know about the Government’s new housing plans
Kirsty Blake Knox: Why talking rubbish is the cornerstone of every good friendship
Eurovision hopefuls Wild Youth ‘cut ties’ with choreographer following social media comments
Bipolar disorder: ‘Having children was always going to be high risk – I’m angry I was left with so little aftercare’
Latest NewsMore
Real Madrid beaten as four-goal Taty Castellanos inspires Girona
Life-sized bust of Charles made from more than 17 litres of melted Celebrations
Bruce Willis’ daughter announces birth of her first child
Today’s top TV and streaming picks: The life of Karl Lagerfeld, Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis and Rachel Weisz in Dead Ringers
Unai Emery looks ahead after Villa’s climb continues with win over Fulham
Ed Sheeran testifies in Let’s Get It On copyright lawsuit
Jamie Vardy ‘as important as they come’ – Dean Smith
Nicola Sturgeon: I could not have forseen SNP police probe ‘in my worst nightmares’
Gillian McKeith and Shaun Ryder ‘turn a corner’ after joint I’m A Celeb… trial
Andrew Tate’s brother Tristan hit with additional charge of inciting violence