Big change in Tipperary as Liam Sheedy steps away as manager after three years

Liam Sheedy has stepped down as Tipperary manager after three years in charge of the Premier County.

In a statement he said ‘the time was right for him to step away.’

In this year’s championship Tipperary were beaten by Limerick in the Munster final and lost to Waterford in a pulsating All-Ireland quarter-final, having exited at the same stage in 2020.

Sheedy guided Tipperary to their last All-Ireland success in 2019, having previously been at the helm when the Premier County won the Liam MacCarthy Cup in 2010. He ended his first three-year term in charge shortly after that win.

In a statement Sheedy said:

“When I returned towards the end of 2018 as Tipperary SH Manager, it was with the primary objective of Tipperary winning another All-Ireland SH championship. We did so in 2019 and having completed 3 years, I have decided that now is the right time for me to step away.

“I have enjoyed the 3 years immensely and even though none of us expected or wished for the heartache and disruption that Covid-19 caused, I am well aware that sport, even when it was without attendances, played a big part in lifting people’s spirits in the last 12 months.

“I could not have undertaken this role without the help and support of so many people. I want to sincerely thank my wonderful management and backroom teams.

“The players I worked with over the last 3 years are an incredible group. Their ability, attitude and commitment were inspiring. I want to thank them all very much and wish them the very best for the future,” said Sheedy who also thanked his family for their support.

The Tipperary Board in a statement expressed their thanks to Sheedy and his management team of Darragh Egan, Eamon O’Shea, Tommy Dunne and Eoin Kelly.

“Liam leaves the position today having brought great success to the county, guiding a great group of players to All Ireland success in 2019. We wish him well in his retirement and we thank him once again for all he has done for Tipperary GAA and in particular Tipperary hurling.”

In 2018, Sheedy got the job ahead of Liam Cahill who had enjoyed much success with underage teams in his native county. Cahill subsequently became Waterford senior manager, guiding them to a surprise All-Ireland final appearance last year and a place in the last four this year.

He will now be a leading contender to succeed Sheedy with Tipperary.