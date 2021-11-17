'Best of luck to him but I hope he doesn't win too much there' - Kilkenny star Mullen on Shefflin's Galway move

Kilkenny star Adrian Mullen admits that it will be "very interesting" when his former club boss Henry Shefflin comes up against the Cats next year in his new role as Galway senior hurling manager.

There was widespread shock when Kilkenny legend Shefflin – a 10-time All-Ireland SHC winner during a decorated career in black and amber – was named as Shane O'Neill's successor in the Tribe hot-seat with Mullen one of many to be taken by surprise.

Shefflin had a remarkable two-year term as manager of his native Ballyhale Shamrocks with successive All-Ireland club titles secured (2019-'20) and while Mullen wishes him well in his venture out west, the 2019 Hurler of the Year doesn't want things to go too well.

"There was plenty of surprise, especially here within Ballyhale. I was definitely (surprised), I suppose there was a bit of disappointment seeing him go because of what he done for us with Ballyhale, it was unbelievable.

"So from a Ballyhale point of view, I'd love to still have him with us but best of luck to him with what he does, but I hope he doesn't win too much up there," Mullen quipped at the launch of this year's AIB GAA Club Championships.

"I just had a few brief words with him after the county final. I just met him on the pitch and he was just telling me how useless I was for the first 40 minutes and then I got that goal. But he's always there to give you a bit of advice if you need it so best of luck to him."

Mullen, who recently starred as Ballyhale won their fourth Kilkenny SHC title in succession, reckons it will be intriguing when Shefflin faces off against the Cats with the counties set to collide in the round-robin stages of next year's Leinster SHC.

"Obviously it's going to be very interesting. We obviously know him very well as well and we know what he is going to bring to Galway as well so it'll be interesting if we meet," the 22-year-old said.

"We know him very well and sure TJ (Reid) knows him well like so it'll be interesting to see and we'll see what happens.”