Ben O’Connor to become new Cork U20 hurling manager

Ben O'Connor pictured in action for Cork back in 2011 is to become the county's new U20 hurling manager. Credit: Sportsfile

Cork legend Ben O’Connor is to become the Rebels’ new U-20 hurling manager.

And the three-time All-Ireland winner will be joined in his backroom team by fellow noughties star Ronan Curran as well as former All Star goalkeeper Anthony Nash.

The Cork county board executive will propose O’Connor for ratification at the county committee’s September meeting next week. The Newtownshandrum clubman is to be handed a two-year term and will be joined by four selectors: Ger O’Regan and Curran (both St Finbarr’s), Terence McCarthy (Midleton) and Kanturk native Nash.

O’Connor was a mainstay of Cork’s last great team, starting in attack for their All-Ireland triumphs in 1999, 2004 (when he was captain) and ‘05. He was an All Star in ’05 and ’08, eventually calling time on his senior career in 2012.

He also won four county titles and an All-Ireland senior club medal with Newtownshandrum. More recently, he has coached Charleville and Midleton to premier intermediate and premier senior county titles, respectively.

“We are delighted that Ben has come on board to oversee such an important age group. No doubt, the development of our players is in safe hands,” said Cork chairman Marc Sheehan.