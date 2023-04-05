Ben Cunningham hits 1-13 as Cork power past Tipperary in Munster U-20 championship

Cork 1-28 Tipp 1-19

Ben Cunningham celebrates his goal against Tipperary. Image: Sportsfile.

Ben Cunningham fired 1-13 (1-5 from play) as Cork continued their perfect underage record in 2023 with an U-20 hurling victory over Tipperary.