Ben Cunningham hits 1-13 as Cork power past Tipperary in Munster U-20 championship

Cork 1-28 Tipp 1-19

Ben Cunningham celebrates his goal against Tipperary. Image: Sportsfile. Expand

Ben Cunningham celebrates his goal against Tipperary. Image: Sportsfile.

Ben Cunningham fired 1-13 (1-5 from play) as Cork continued their perfect underage record in 2023 with an U-20 hurling victory over Tipperary.

Brendan Cummins’ side brought the gap back to three heading down the final stretch but Cork replied with seven of the final eight points, four from Cunningham.

