Ben Cunningham goal proves decisive as Cork see off Clare in Munster U-20 championship

Munster U-20 HC: Cork 1-24 Clare 0-22

Ben Cunningham hit 1-7 for Cork. Image: Sportsfile. Expand

Ben Cunningham hit 1-7 for Cork. Image: Sportsfile.

Cork confirmed their place in the final three of the Munster Under-20 Championship after a late surge preserved their perfect start in Cusack Park Ennis on Wednesday evening.

Level on eleven occasions by the 50th minute with the lead changing hands eight times, the Rebels avoided any grandstand finish when Ben Cunningham flicked to the net for the only goal of the game in the 55th minute.

