Ben Cunningham goal proves decisive as Cork see off Clare in Munster U-20 championship

Cork confirmed their place in the final three of the Munster Under-20 Championship after a late surge preserved their perfect start in Cusack Park Ennis on Wednesday evening.

Level on eleven occasions by the 50th minute with the lead changing hands eight times, the Rebels avoided any grandstand finish when Ben Cunningham flicked to the net for the only goal of the game in the 55th minute.

It was a hammer blow that Clare simply couldn’t recover from and they now have to depend on neighbours Limerick to overcome Tipperary on Friday evening just to confirm the Banner’s progression to a semi-final.

Not for the first time, Clare were hampered by missed frees, with two different takers accounting for seven wides over the hour. In such an inch-tight wrestle for supremacy, they would prove costly whereas Cork converted seven placed balls through Cunningham amid nine different scorers.

A five-point unanswered blitz with the aid of the conditions catapulted the visitors into an early 0-6 to 0-2 advantage, only for Clare to produce a remarkable sea-change with nine of the next eleven points, three each from Oisin O’Donnell and Keith Smyth to eventually take a 0-12 to 0-11 lead into the dressing rooms.

The second half was a tense seesaw affair that saw neither side able to go more than a point clear until Cunningham’s late goal that was teed up by David Cremin from a long range Eoin Downey free.

Cork now face a final round showdown with Limerick on Friday week to decide which side advances to a Munster Final.

Scorers - Cork: Ben Cunningham 1-7 (7f); Timmy Wilk, Diarmuid Healy 0-4 each; Tadhg O’Connell, William Buckley, David Cremin 0-2 each; Ross O’Sullivan, Shane Kingston, Colin Walsh 0-1 each

Scorers - Clare: Keith Smyth 0-6 (4f); Oisin O’Donnell 0-3; David Kennedy, Jack O’Neill, Patrick Crotty, Niall O’Farrell 0-2 each; Senan Dunford, Sean Rynne, Jarlath Colleran, Colm Cleary, Conor Whelan (f) 0-1 each

Cork: B Saunderson; S Daly, S Kingston, D O’Sullivan; J Dwyer, E Downey, T Wilk; M Mullins, T O’Connell; D Healy, B Cunningham, C Walsh; W Buckley, D Cremin, R O’Sullivan

Subs: M Howell for Daly (27, inj), A O’Sullivan for R. O’Sullivan (43), C Tobin for Dwyer (50), B Keating for Walsh (56, inj), C Doolan for O’Connell (60)

Clare: A Shanahan; J Collins, J Conneally, I McNamara; D Lohan, O Clune, O Cahill; S Rynne, O O’Donnell; J O’Neill, P Crotty, K Smyth; D Kennedy, S Dunford, G Sheedy

Subs: N O’Farrell for Smyth (42), C Cleary for Kennedy (45), K O’Connor for Sheedy (56), K Hartigan for O’Donnell (57), C Whelan for Rynne (59)

Referee: C Doyle (Tipperary)