When Cork played Waterford in the opening round of the Allianz Division 1A Hurling League almost three months ago, one of the striking features of their performance was the layers of support when they built some of their attacks.

For the first of their five goals, Tim O’Mahony was a central figure, linking first with Seamus Harnedy and then with Darragh Fitzgibbon, who sent Robbie O’Flynn spinning away.

Cork’s lack of goals has been something of a misnomer but here was evidence of a commitment to better conditions to creating them, a half-back like O’Mahony venturing with some stealth far from where the number on his back suggests he should be.

That alignment between jersey number and co-ordinates on a field has long since diverged. Still, O’Mahony probing so deep behind enemy lines and making such overlapping support runs and surges in possession was a departure from convention.

And it was something from the Newtownshandrum man that has manifested time and again this season, culminating in his magnificent individual goal against Dublin in last Saturday’s All-Ireland quarter-final.

But before that, there was his assist for another O’Flynn goal opportunity that the Dublin goalkeeper Alan Nolan thwarted. For O’Mahony to make up the ground in the first place, to get on Darragh Fitzgibbon’s shoulder in the ninth minute to take the pass and knit the move with O’Flynn, took huge reserves of energy and pace, commodities he is not lacking.

Trawl through the history of the top teams in the hurling championship and you will struggle to find a half-back or a defender getting forward to score a goal.

Offaly’s Brian Whelahan may have started at half-back in the 1998 All-Ireland final against Kilkenny but plundered his goal after his relocation to full-forward. More recently, as conditioning has developed and the trend is towards a more running game, goals from play from defenders in championship games have not been registering.

Between 2014 and 2016, there was just one from Galway’s Johnny Coen, but even then, there was a touch of good fortune about the score, with Coen’s delivery from distance, after receiving a short puck-out, flying straight to the Laois net in a Leinster semi-final.

Read More

Read More

In those years, despite all the developing tactics and strategies, giving licence to a half-back to get one-to-one with an opposition goalkeeper didn’t happen.

Despite the cover afforded by deep-lying forwards and midfielders, there was still a hesitancy to stray too far from berth. But in the last two championship campaigns alone, five goals have come from defenders making penetrating runs from deep.

In years to come, we’ll be talking about Kyle Hayes’ goal in the Munster final against Tipperary at Páirc Uí Chaoimh last month, this Limerick team’s finest passage of play yet since their emergence. He carried from inside his 65-metre line, travelling almost 80 metres to get outside Brendan Maher and away from Dan McCormack before firing past Barry Hogan. No one else came to meet him, perhaps wise given the power and pace he generated over that distance, taking the risk of being trampled over!

With Hayes, such movement has not been isolated. When Limerick switched him to No 7 in last November’s Munster semi-final against Tipperary, it was rigorously questioned. Six championship games later, the impact has been seismic.

He came close to scoring a goal in last year’s All-Ireland final when he was denied brilliantly by Waterford goalkeeper Stephen O’Keeffe.

And throughout that game, he was such a penetrating presence down the left flank, consistently putting Waterford players on the back foot. That Hayes is joint top goal-scorer from play in the 2021 championship – he got his first against Cork with a similar finish – says something about his threat.

Waterford have their own half-back dynamo covering similar ground on the opposite side. Calum Lyons served notice of his instinct to probe opposition territory when he got away from three Cork defenders to score their only goal in a four-point 2020 Munster semi-final win. His attacking flair, perhaps, reached a peak earlier this year in Salthill for a league match with Galway when he plundered five points.

And while he hasn’t repeated the 2020 goal, he has still chipped in with points against Clare, Laois (two) and Tipperary, with Kieran Bennett on the other flank providing a dual threat.

Teams have been sourcing points from defenders for quite some time now. Tipperary’s Ronan Maher’s crisp striking has helped him to five points in three games, while Clare’s Diarmuid Ryan has been on the mark against Waterford, Wexford and Cork.

No set of defenders has been allowed more licence to drive ahead than Wexford, as Liam Ryan, Matthew O’Hanlon, Gavin Bailey, Kevin Foley and Shaun Murphy all scored in this championship. But the new threat from Hayes, O’Mahony and Lyons has opponents on a much higher state of alert.