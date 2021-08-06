| 14.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Behind Enemy Lines – The hurling half-backs rewriting the script with their intense hunt for goals

Rampaging half-backs the latest departure from convention

Tim O'Mahony on a rampaging run before scoring for Cork against Dublin last weekend. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile Expand
Limerick wing-back Kyle Hayes bursts forward against Tipperary. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Tim O'Mahony on a rampaging run before scoring for Cork against Dublin last weekend. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Tim O'Mahony on a rampaging run before scoring for Cork against Dublin last weekend. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Limerick wing-back Kyle Hayes bursts forward against Tipperary. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Limerick wing-back Kyle Hayes bursts forward against Tipperary. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

/

Tim O'Mahony on a rampaging run before scoring for Cork against Dublin last weekend. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Colm Keys Twitter Email

When Cork played Waterford in the opening round of the Allianz Division 1A Hurling League almost three months ago, one of the striking features of their performance was the layers of support when they built some of their attacks.

For the first of their five goals, Tim O’Mahony was a central figure, linking first with Seamus Harnedy and then with Darragh Fitzgibbon, who sent Robbie O’Flynn spinning away.

Cork’s lack of goals has been something of a misnomer but here was evidence of a commitment to better conditions to creating them, a half-back like O’Mahony venturing with some stealth far from where the number on his back suggests he should be.

Most Watched

Privacy