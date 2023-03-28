Barry Walsh leads Rebel rout of Waterford as Cork get off to winning start

Munster MHC round 2: Cork 3-19 Waterford 0-15

Cork minor hurling coach Kieran Murphy. Photo: Sportsfile

Stephen Barry

Two highlight-reel goals set Cork up for a winning start to their Munster minor hurling campaign, beating Waterford by 13 points.

