Barry Walsh leads Cork to top of Munster minor table in Tipperary victory

Munster MHC: Cork 2-13 Tipperary 1-8

Cork minor hurling manager Kieran 'Fraggie' Murphy. Photo: Sportsfile

Stephen Barry

Cork moved to the top of the Munster minor hurling table after two games, once again powered by goals from Barry O’Flynn and Barry Walsh at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Tipperary struggled outside of a purple patch either side of half-time and this eight-point defeat leaves them alongside Waterford at the foot of the standings, with the top three to progress.

