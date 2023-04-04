Barry Walsh leads Cork to top of Munster minor table in Tipperary victory

Cork moved to the top of the Munster minor hurling table after two games, once again powered by goals from Barry O’Flynn and Barry Walsh at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Tipperary struggled outside of a purple patch either side of half-time and this eight-point defeat leaves them alongside Waterford at the foot of the standings, with the top three to progress.

They started off with a sweeper to contain the pace of the Cork attack and while Oisín O’Donoghue was effective in sniffing out possession, Tipp were unable to create enough with it.

Ben Walsh, Oier O’Callaghan, and loose man David O’Leary were mopping up at the other end and once they got to grips with the Tipp puck-out, the scores began to flow.

They scored the first 1-6 without reply, Johnny Murphy slotting two points before the goal arrived after some fine interplay between Zack Biggane and O’Flynn. Biggane rounded the goalie but his shot was blocked by Darragh Linnane, only for O’Flynn to finish off the rebound.

Tipp’s first point, and only first-half score from play, came from Jack Hayes in the 21st minute.

James Woodlock switched Sam Rowan to full-forward and he was better able to make the ball stick, winning two frees for Robbie Ryan to convert. That narrowed the difference to seven, 1-7 to 0-3 at the break.

Stefan Tobin was introduced before half-time and his first touch on the resumption proved inspired. He did what Tipp were struggling to achieve, win direct ball, and a one-two with Rowan sent him away to blast to the net.

Tipp outscored Cork by 1-5 to 0-1 either side of the half to narrow the gap to two.

But Barry Walsh settled Cork, with show-stopping individual points either side of a repeat of his penalty heroics against Waterford, after O’Flynn was tripped by O’Donoghue. From there, Kieran’s Murphy's Rebel charges were able to stretch ahead again.

Scorers – Cork: Barry Walsh 1-4 (1-0 pen, 0-2f); B O’Flynn 1-2; J Murphy, F O’Brien 0-2 each; C McCarthy (Glen Rovers), S Meade, J Casey 0-1 each. Tipperary: S Tobin 1-0; J Hayes 0-3; R Ryan (2f), S Rowan 0-2 each; L Loughnane 0-1 (f).

Cork: O Walsh; O O’Callaghan, D McCarthy, C Cronin; C O’Callaghan, Ben Walsh, D O’Leary; J O’Leary, C McCarthy (Glen Rovers); J Murphy, Z Biggane, Barry Walsh; S Meade, B O’Flynn, F O’Brien. Subs: J Casey for Meade (37), R Dooley for Biggane (44), C McCarthy (St Finbarr’s) for J Murphy (54), B Lynch for Barry Walsh (58), K O’Gorman for J O’Leary (58).

Tipperary: H Loughnane; S Nash, E Morris, J Lahart; C Ryan, O O’Donoghue, D Linnane; K Loughnane, S Buckley; D Costigan, S Rowan, J Ormond; A Ryan, R Ryan, J Hayes. Subs: S Tobin for A Ryan (31), L Loughnane for Buckley (40), C Byrne for Nash (48), C Kennedy for R Ryan (54), T Corbett for C Ryan (59).

Referee: S Walsh (Waterford).